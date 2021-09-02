Dutch Grand Prix: Kimi Raikkonen says Formula 1 ‘has never been my life’





Alfa Romeo’s Kimi Raikkonen is 17th in the 2021 Drivers’ Championship with two points from 12 races Kimi Raikkonen said Formula 1 has “never been my life” in his first interview since announcing his retirement from the sport. The 41-year-old Finn, who won the world title with Ferrari in 2007, said he had no plans for his future and “at the moment I’m not interested in thinking about it”. “F1 takes up a lot of time in our lives, but it has never been the most important thing in my life,” said Raikkonen. “I live my life outside and do normal things and from that side it’s fine.” Raikkonen will leave F1 at the end of the season as the most experienced driver ever, with 21 Grand Prix victories and with his image as a unique, no-nonsense but charismatic personality intact to the very end. “I’ve always said it like it is,” he added. “The purpose of coming here is the driving. There are many other things, but those have never been the reason for me to be here. “I’ve had a good run. I’m happy with what I’ve achieved. It’s not easy to win. I wanted to win a championship. I got close once or twice and it happened with Ferrari. Fortunately it happened , especially with them . “I had fun and I did it my way. I wouldn’t change anything. No complaints.” Raikkonen added that he hadn’t made any decisions about what to do with the rest of his life, not even whether to continue racing elsewhere. “No plans,” he said. “I don’t want a schedule being drawn up, because it’s clear that the last 18, 19 years in F1 since I started, and I’ve driven in those two rallies. [sabbatical] For years there was always a schedule, what comes next on this or that date. “I don’t want that. That’s definitely one of the big reasons why I wanted to do something different, that life isn’t because of the race or whatever it is, the work that comes with F1. “So I’m in no rush. I haven’t thought about it at all.” Tributes to Raikkonen poured in from his rivals and colleagues. His former Ferrari team-mate, four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel, said: “He’s been around for a long time and is an incredible talent. -go, the ability to get used to different conditions. He earned his place and had a long and great career. “ Lewis Hamilton said Raikkonen would be “missed” and another former Ferrari teammate, Fernando Alonso, joined the Briton in saying he was “always fair – strict but fair”. “You knew you could trust Kimi,” Alonso said. “He would never do anything to put you in danger.”

