The Oakland As lineup produced on Wednesday, but this time their pitching faltered instead.

De Ash scored six runs, but that wasn’t enough tonight in an 8-6 loss to the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. The defeat breaks a three-game winning streak.

Oakland took a few early leads in the 1st and 4th inning, but each time Detroit answered back to equalize. De As again jumped on top with three runs in the 5th, but then fell silent, while the Tigers scored in each of the 5th through 8th innings to take control.

This was a tough way to start September, as Oakland had the upper hand against a sub-.500 opponent, but failed to close the deal. Their starter missed five innings, and three different relievers were awarded runs, while another allowed an inherited runner to score. On the plus side, their lineup collected 10 hits and went 4-for-9 with runners in scoring position, a positive sign for the offense after some struggles in August.

as scoring

For five innings, the Ash lineup looked great, or at least the top half.

In the 1st, Josh Harrison led off the game with a single, moved to third base on a pickoff error and scored on a sacrifice fly past Matt Olson.

On the way to the 4th, starling march didn’t bother to set the table and just created a run on his own with a solo homer.

After that dinger, Olson and… Jed Lowrie doubled him home.

The same suspects led the way in the 5th. Harrison and Marte singled and Olson doubled.

Then Lowrie doubled to Olson.

In total, that’s 3 RBI for Olson and a couple of RBI doubles for Lowrie. All six runs were scored by Harrison, Marte and Olson, two apiece.

Those rallies gave the As a 6-3 lead, but then the tap was closed. Starting in the 6th inning, 12 of their last 13 batters were retired, with only a stray double by Harrison in between. All the while, the Tigers were making their comeback.

as pitching

For the second consecutive day, the Oaklands-starter didn’t get out of the 5th inning.

Tonight it was James Kaprielian, who kept things fairly quiet for three frames, but allowed home runs in the 4th and 5th. The first of those dingers was through Miguel Cabrera, the 502nd of his storied career.

caprilian: 4+ ip, 4 runs, 4 Ks, 3 BB, 2 HR, 4 hits, 83 pitches, 91.9 mph EV

It wasn’t a complete disaster, but the right-hander wasn’t his sharpest, with a few too many errors between the walks and home runs. The early hook meant the bullpen had to work overtime again, but unlike last night they couldn’t hold onto the precarious lead.

After Kaprielian left with the As for 6-4, Yusmeiro Klein came in and ate two full innings, but allowed a solo homerun along the way to narrow it to 6-5.

In the 7th, lefty AJ Puk got the call in a setup role. However, the Tigers jumped the rookie with a single, walk and single to tie the score and make the save. Puk was lifted for Jake Diekman, who gave up one more basehit to give Detroit the lead.

The 8th inning brought in another rookie pitcher, Daulton Jefferies, who nearly navigated a leadoff double but ended up scoring for an insurance run.

The last two days represent peculiar bullpen usage. Last night Oakland warmed up top setup man Andrew Chafino with a three point lead and then let him throw even when it went up to five points, but tonight with a one point lead they gave the ball to the less experienced Puk even after Puk threw and was knocked over last night. It’s not the first time this year that they’ve used their upper arms to protect a larger lead, only to have them unavailable when they really need them the next day.

(Presumably, Diekman and Sergio Romo were slots for the 8th and 9th? Lou Trivino used to be not available due to back cramps.)

missed opportunity

The Ashes have picked up some momentum lately before tonight’s setback, and in a tight postseason race you don’t want to leave a potential win on the table. But at least it was encouraging to see the attack buzz for a while, and for what it was worth, the top relievers weren’t responsible for blowing up the lead. Win tomorrow and you still win the series.