Union, RPI play men’s hockey exhibition game on October 2 at Messa Rink

SCHENECTADY The Union and RPI men’s hockey teams were scheduled to play exhibition games against Canadian college hockey teams on October 2, but those games were canceled amid concerns related to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Instead?

The old rivals of the Capital Region will meet in a friendly match on October 2 at 4 p.m. at Messa Rink.

Last Friday, the NCAA granted a waiver allowing teams to schedule exhibition games against non-Canadian schools because of the pandemic.

When we got the waiver, I spoke to Dave Smith at RPI, Union head coach Rick Bennett said Thursday. With the teams that didn’t play [since Jan. 25, 2020]Let’s see if we can play against each other. The logistics worked. Everyone agreed. So went to play.

A spokesperson for the Union Athletics department said fans will be allowed to attend the game. Ticket sales for one match will start on September 13. RPI does not allow off-campus fans to its home athletic events.

Union and RPI were two of eight ECAC Hockey teams that canceled their 2020-21 season due to the pandemic. The unions’ last game was March 8, 2020, a 2-1 loss in overtime to Yale in Game 3 of the ECACH tournament’s first round series.

The last time RPI played was on February 29, 2020, with a 4-1 win over Dartmouth in the regular season final. The Engineers were set to face Harvard in the quarterfinals of the ECACH tournament, but when the Ivy League canceled the rest of the 2020 sports season, RPI’s new opponent became Colgate. Then that series was cancelled.

Frankly, I think it’s important to get these things in order, Smith said. First and foremost, I’m glad we’re practicing. Second, I’m glad we’re playing a game. … And the third is that we play Union. It’s win, win, win.

The teams now play against each other four times this season, including the exhibition game. They open the ECACH game against each other on October 29 in Messa and October 30 in Houston Field House. The Mayor’s Cup game between the rivals is at Times Union Center on January 29.

Union opens the regular season on October 8 in New Hamsphire, while RPI hosts Bowling Green in the season opener that evening.

RECRUITMENT ANNOUNCE

A native of the Capital Region and the son of a Stanley Cup champion is making their way onto the Union College men’s hockey team this season.

Hudson Falls goalkeeper Connor Murphy and striker Thomas Richter, the son of New York Rangers goalkeeper Mike Richter, are two of nine players who will be part of the Dutch 2021-22 recruitment class announced on Thursday.

Murphy, a junior, comes over from Northeastern. The 6-foot-4, 200-pounder played in 21 games for the Huskies last season, setting a 9-9-3 record averaging 2.72 goals, a .910 save percentage and two shutouts.

We knew him a little bit when he watched him grow up a little bit, Bennett said. But his path took a different route. He eventually ended up here, and he was glad he did.

Before joining Northeastern in 2019-20, Murphy played for Carleton City of the Central Canada Hockey League.

Richter last season appeared in 20 games in a shortened season for the Penticton Vees of the British Columbia Hockey League, where he conceded three goals and six assists.

Richter had been to Union a few years ago and participated in a summer prep school showcase.

From talking to Thomas and his family, it seemed like they were enjoying the camp, Bennett said. From there it took on a life of its own. The hiring process started and it worked.

In total there are five attackers, two defenders and two goalkeepers in the recruitment class.

The other forwards are Collin Graf (Boston Junior Bruins of the National Collegiate Development Conference), Michael Hodge (Fort McMurray Oil Barons of the Alberta Junior Hockey League), Andrew Seaman (Prince George Spruce Kings of the BCHL) and Caden Villegas (Tri- City Storm of the American Hockey League.

Both defenders are from the North American Hockey League. Cullen Ferguson played for the Aberdeen Wings and Josh Phillips of the Minnesota Wilderness.

The other goalkeeper is Joe Sharib, who played for the NCDC’s Connecticut Jr. rangers.

