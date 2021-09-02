Martinez has minor foot procedure, Bogar can make it





Davey Martinez underwent a scheduled minor foot procedure earlier this morning, and while he is expected to be at Nationals Park in time for today’s series finale against the Phillies, bench coach Tim Bogar can take over his pre-game duties. Martinez had previously scheduled the proceedings, expecting today to be an off-day for the nationals as originally planned. Wednesday’s rain, however, forced the game until this afternoon at 13:05 Martinez went ahead and had proceedings this morning, with Bogar handling the Zoom session with reporters before the manager’s match. “I think we plan it every day,” Bogar said of the opportunity to step in as manager temporarily. “Every day we prepare for a race, I’m ready to help Davey where I can. Then if something happens during the game and he gets kicked out, I still have to make it. This is an easy transition for us, and hopefully it’s just one day and Davey will be back.” Bogar recently went through his own medical problem. He underwent back surgery in mid-August and did not return to the dugout for the first time until Monday. Bullpen coach Henry Blanco had filled in as bench coach during Bogar’s absence. Originally Martinez’s first base coach in 2018/19, Bogar has managerial experience throughout his career. As the Rangers bench coach in 2014, he took over the final 22 games of the season after Ron Washington stepped down and scored 14-8. * The Ryan Zimmerman bobblehead giveaway scheduled for Friday’s game against the Mets won’t be available yet, due to what the Nationals said was “a transportation challenge beyond our control.” Fans attending Friday’s game will now receive a voucher that can be redeemed for the bobblehead at a future date. Those attending the October 1-3 season finale against the Red Sox can pick up their bobbleheads from the first pitch to the end of the fourth inning from the first pitch to the end of the fourth inning at the bottom of the Budweister escalators. Those not attending that series will be able to redeem their vouchers in the Team Shop Monday through Saturday from 10am to 4pm starting October 4. * The Nationals need a fill-in starter for the nightcap of Saturday’s day-night doubleheader against the Mets. The club announced rotation plans for the weekend series, which includes five games in four days. Sean Nolin starts Friday night, with Eric Fedde on the mound for Saturday’s seven-inning opener. Josiah Gray is scheduled for Sunday’s game, with Patrick Corbin pitching of the Labor Day matinee final. That means someone else has to pitch Saturday-evening’s seven-inning game. It is possible that the Nats can go with nothing but relievers, depending on how the first two games of the series go. If they choose to promote someone from their system, the best prospect is Cavalli falls would be on schedule, though club officials wanted him to pitch more at Triple-A Rochester before making his major league debut.

