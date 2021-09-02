Mark Adair shines as Ireland takes victory over Zimbabwe





Ireland took a win in the T20 International series against Zimbabwe as Kevin OBrien and Paul Stirling laid the groundwork with the bat before Mark Adair had his best career with the ball as the hosts took an unassailable 3-1 lead with one game left .

The impressive all-round display saw Ireland win by 64 runs over Bready before the sides returned to the northwest venue for the fifth and final game of the series on Saturday.

Ireland’s 174-4 total could have been much higher as with five overs to go they were at 134-2 and saw a score closer to 200. Stirling and O’Brien had an opening partnership of 89 as Ireland got off to a quick start against a sloppy Zimbabwe side. Stirling created even more history, his stroke of 39 helped him climb to sixth on the international T20 all-time scorer’s list, surpassing England captain Dublin-born Eoin Morgan. Zimbabwe, however, hampered by an injury to Ryan Burl, one of their star performers in this series, bravely fought back in the warm-up and prevented Ireland from reaching that goal, despite local hero William McClintock’s late goal, who made his first innings. for Ireland and George Dockrell. Adair was the star with the ball that took the wicket from Tadiwanashe Marumani with his first ball of the match before hitting twice in his second over. Craig Young returned to bring Zimbabwe down to four in the power play and Ireland never let the advantage slip away, limiting the tourists to 110/9 in their allotted overs. There were also wickets for Shane Getkate (2), Barry McCarthy and Simi Singh as all five bowlers called on Captain Andrew Balbirnie in this easy 64-point win.

