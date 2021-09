Vital College Football Stats This Season: Vaccination Rates

If a man doesn’t want to get it, I’m not going to pounce on him for it, he said. Even the mildest campaigns met resistance, some of them held up. Players have wondered whether they, as young and healthy people, need help fighting the virus, and whether a new vaccine would put a risk on a body that could cost them millions of dollars. Others have taken their cues from their unvaccinated parents or online commentary. Often, some coaches remorsefully said, common collegiate laziness is to blame. People just don’t go because it’s easier not to; it’s easier not to go to the drugstore and do it, Kiffin said. He added that medical staff and coaches, who often know players well from recruiting, had actively spoken to holdouts, curious about details of the reasons for their reluctance. Interest soared in the weeks before the scheduled start of the season, he said, just as a student might handle the urgency of a thesis. Some coaches have tried to help players’ parents navigate an uncertain era. Jedd Fisch, Arizona’s new coach, said he had used video calls to tell parents, I don’t want to have to call you to tell your sons at the hospital. While many teams say they’ve largely focused their arguments on the medical and societal benefits of vaccines, players have given teammates a boost by appealing to their competitiveness. And coaches and medical personnel have explained the annoyances, such as masks and testing, that come with going unprotected during the season. They have to decide for themselves whether it’s the right decision, said PJ Fleck, the coach in Minnesota, where more than 30 Gophers missed last season’s game in Nebraska due to a viral outbreak. But there are times when you don’t have a choice about the consequence, and you need to know the consequence based on your decision. Aside from any individual inconveniences, the nation’s top college football conferences have shown little patience for outbreaks and have warned teams could lose matches if they don’t field enough players. But even if a team can muster enough from its roster, unvaccinated players can be left behind for weeks if they get swept up in contact tracing. Missed games, some coaches have warned, can severely dampen a player’s professional prospects. Week after week, vaccination rates rose, player by player. In Tucson, Arizona, Fisch seemed to use every meeting to remind the Wildcats where they stood.

