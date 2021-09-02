Full tennis announces autumn schedule | Tennis





Tennessee men’s tennis head coach Chris Woodruff announced the fall campaign for the 2021-2022 season on Wednesday. The Vols are coming off an amazing season with the men’s tennis team taking 28 regular season wins, capturing the fourth SEC Tournament Championship, all the way to the NCAA Tournament semifinals for the first time since 2010, and finishing the season No. 4 in the final ITA team rankings. The Vols open the slate of games at home and host the Knoxville Showdown, which runs through September 10-12. A trio of UTSA tournaments follow the Knoxville Showdown, including the Champaign Future (September 11-18), the Fayetteville Future (September 18-25), and the Lubbock Future (September 25-October 2). The ITA Regionals are sandwiched between the UTSA tournaments on September 23-27, which will be held in Knoxville. Next up is the ITA All-American Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma, taking place October 2-10. The Fighting Illini Invitational in Champaign, Illinois, follows the All-American Championships on October 15-17. The venue of the 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Tennis Championships will also be hosted in Champaign. Tennessee returns home after a month on the road for the Tennessee Four-Man (October 22-24), before hitting the road again for the Gamecock Hidden Dual (October 29-31) in Columbia, South Carolina. The Vols are finishing their road schedule as they travel to San Diego, California for the ITA National Fall Championships (November 4-7), closing the fall campaign at home at Rocky Top for the Knoxville Challenger (November 7-14). The Big Orange will welcome a slew of newcomers, including two freshmen and two graduates. freshmanShunsuke Mitsuibecomes the first player from Japan to represent the Vols on the field, as he hails from Shizuoka, Japan. Mitsui is the first ever top-10 ITF recruit to be eligible for the Orange and White since 2009-2010 Emile Hudd joins the Big Orange via London, England. He spent the last three seasons in Oklahoma State, setting a record of 33-22 in singles and a record of 35-16 in doubles. Junior Angel Diaz makes his way to Rocky Top from Manabi, Ecuador. Previously, he spent the last two seasons at UT Arlington, where he set a record 26-14 in singles and 22-12 in doubles. Freshman Conor Gannon will be the first Irishman ever qualified for the volunteers. Gannon is going to Knoxville from Foxrock, Dublin, Ireland. on hisrsum, Gannon has eight ITF junior titles, including three in singles and five in doubles. Tennessee returns the Aussie tandem of Adam Walton and Pat Harper as they defend their NCAA doubles title. Together with the dynamic duo of Walton and Harper, the Vols return to sophomore Johannus Monday, senior Martim Prata and master’s student Mark Wallner.

