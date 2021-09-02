Field Hockey Completes Road Swing with Few Games in Athens, Ohio





Michigan State vs Northeast

Date: Friday September 3

Time: 1:00 PM

Live stats: SIDEARM Stats

Venue: Pruitt Field (Athens, Ohio) Michigan State in Ohio

Date: Sunday September 5

Time: 1:00 PM

Live stats: SIDEARM Stats

Venue: Pruitt Field (Athens, Ohio) ATHENS, Ohio The Michigan state hockey team will wrap up its four-game, season-opening road swing with two games this weekend in Athens, Ohio. A game at neutral will await the Spartans on Friday, September 3, as MSU plays in Northeastern at 1 p.m. Last timeout The Spartans opened the 2021 season by taking wins in each of their first two games, beating Kent State 3-1 on August 27 before shutting out Saint Louis 4-0 on August 28. Junior Nienke Bloemsaat scored the first goal of the season for Green-White, with senior Lia Sinisi and graduate student Maddie Babineau also scored in the opener. Due to Saturday’s victory, four more Spartans reached the score sheet, as seniors Cara Bonshak and Isa van der Weij , sophomore Ashley Harlock and freshmen Ellie Rutherford all registered their first goals of the campaign. The 2-0 start is the best for MSU since the 2019 season, when the Spartans took victories in each of the team’s first three games. Stingy Defense In addition to scoring seven goals in two games, the Spartans limited their opponents to four shots on target over the weekend. Both Kent State and Saint Louis were held for two shots on target in their respective encounters against MSU, as senior goalkeepers Jade Arundell and Monique Jardell combined for the shutout in the win over SLU. The Spartans’ last shutout came on March 7, when Arundell and her team defeated Indiana 2-0. Double the captain’s armband Bonshak and Sinisi were selected as team captains for the Spartans this season ahead of the opener in Kent State. This will be Bonshak’s third season as captain, while it will be Sinisi’s second stint as captain. The two were co-captains in the spring of 2021 and Bonshak was also co-captain during the 2019 campaign. Both players are in their fifth season as head coach Helen Knull ‘s program, with Sinisi playing a total of 73 games for Green and White and Bonshak appearing in 66 career games, earning an All-Big Ten Second Team roster in 2020-21. Scouting Northeast Entering the second weekend of the season at 0-2, the Huskies drop their opener on August 27 against UMass, 3-0, before falling in a high-scoring 6-5 game against Monmouth on August 29. Mak Graves leads the Northeast team with two goals, while Lauren Rowe has racked up a goal and an assist on the campaign. Both goalkeepers, Julia Gluyas and Erin Savage, started in the net. The last meeting between the Spartans and Huskies took place on September 20, 2013, a 2-0 MSU win that gave the Greens and White a 4-3 lead in the all-time series. Scouting Ohio The Bobcats opened the campaign on August 27 with a 6-0 loss to No. 5 Louisville, followed by a 1-0 loss to New Hampshire the next day. MSU leads the all-time series with Ohio, 15-2, with the most recent meeting on October 11, 2019. That game ended with a 1-0 Spartan win. Next one The Spartans will return to Ralph Young Field on September 12 for their home opener, where they will host Ball State in a non-conference game. The match is scheduled for 1:00 PM

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://msuspartans.com/news/2021/9/2/field-hockey-finishes-road-swing-with-two-games-in-athens-ohio.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos