Gavin Sheets celebrates call-up to White Sox with two homeruns

Gavin Sheets forced his way back into the White Sox active roster.

Who knows, maybe the rookie could force his way into the postseason roster as well.

Recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday, while the Major League rosters were expanded from 26 to 28, Sheets was named in the lineup as the designated batter in the Sox 6-3 win against the Pirates. Welcome back statement for magazines? A three-run homer against Pirates righthander Max Kranick who broke a scoreless tie in the fourth inning. He added a solo shot against Duane Underwood Jr. in the eighth.

To say I missed this place would be an understatement, Sheets said. Great clubhouse, great guys. You dream of being in a playoff chase and finishing in first place. It’s what it’s all about being here to help this team win. It’s an incredible feeling.

It was the lefthanded first baseman/outfielders seventh and eighth homerun in 30 games. While away from Triple A, Sheets raised his batting line to .295/.362/.507, hitting 11 home runs and bringing in 46 runs in 60 games. Sheets hits .239/.311/.554 with 20 RBI and a .865 OPS in 30 games.

It’s good to have him back; he earned at bats, manager Tony La Russa said, noting that Sheets has a sense of the strike zone and the ability to hit with two strikes. He did it in camp, and he’s doing it again. I’m sure you’ll see him in the lineup again this weekend.

With Billy Hamilton recovering from the injured list and Adam Engel set to return to rehab after the weekend, the Sox have plenty of outfielders to choose from for the postseason. After Andrew Vaughn, Luis Robert and Eloy Jimenez there are Hamilton, Engel, Brian Goodwin and Sheets.

Sheets is a first baseman by trade and his defense is behind the others, but his strike from the left, with power, will be considered.

I’m not even going to think about that; it would be incredible, of course, Sheets said. Right now it’s all about playing this next month, and whatever happens, happens. Our goal is to get the highest seed possible, clinch and get there. If we have success with that, the end result will be worth it.

Shortstop Leury Garcia had a double-run double and made two good plays in the field on what La Russa called one of the team’s best defensive nights. Jimenez made a running flyout into the left and Yoan Moncada made two nice plays, one from very far to get a bad pop.

Carlos Rodon threw five innings from one run-ball in his second five-inning start since coming off the injured list with a sore shoulder. He gave up five hits and one walk and struckout five. He lowered his ERA to 2.41 and threw 77 on a limited count.

Building back up a bit, getting ready for the next start, that’s it, said Rodon. It’s Sept. Just go out and pitch.

Rodon equaled a career high with 168 strikeouts. He also did it in 2016, but did it in 45 innings less.

Reynaldo Lopez, scheduled to start Saturday against the Royals, worked a scoreless inning of relief that shouldn’t stop him from making that start in Kansas City. Liam Hendriks relieved Ryan Tepera with two runners on the counter in the eighth and retired the side for his 31st save. Craig Kimbrel was unavailable due to a physical issue unrelated to his arm, La Russa said, but should be good to go this weekend.

The Sox (78-56) sweeps a set of two games with the Pirates (48-85) and has won six of their last eight. Sheets was delighted to be on a team destined for the postseason.

The first time you try to prove yourself every at bat, Sheets said. The nice thing about coming back here is to help the team win. I feel like I’ve done enough to prove that I can compete here. Now it’s about putting together great at bats and winning ball games. That’s the baseball I like to play.