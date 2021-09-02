After disaster and death, finding help in faith





By The Associated Press https://apnews.com/article/religion-037a7d1d7334563537aa9c8310e15be8 Sitting in a camping chair next to packages of food and water, a man played guitar in the parking lot of a church that had been converted into a shelter for evacuees from a raging California wildfire. Hundreds of men attended funeral prayers above 13 wooden coffins containing victims of an explosives explosion on a truck in the Pakistani port city of Karachi. A church member spread his arms wide, threw his head back, and shouted, Hallelujah! during a mass outside a church damaged by a deadly earthquake in southwestern Haiti. A number of scenes captured by AP photographers around the world in August demonstrated the central role faith plays in providing both material and spiritual relief in the aftermath of disaster and death, whether from natural causes or caused by human conflict. It was a one-two punch for Haitians, as the 7.2 magnitude earthquake, which killed more than 2,200 people and destroyed tens of thousands of homes, was followed days later by torrential rains that compounded their misery. In a church shelter in Les Cayes, a girl slept on blankets draped over the hard tile floor the morning after Tropical Storm Grace swept the hard-hit city. In Lebanon’s capital, Beirut, where the memory of the port explosion in 2020 that killed more than 200 people is still fresh, a priest prayed for the portrait of a victim at a special mass to mark the one-year anniversary of the disaster. And in New Delhi, a woman knelt in prayer on an Islamic prayer rug outside UN offices as hundreds of Afghans protested the Taliban takeover of their homeland and demanded refugee status in India. People also turned to faith under less catastrophic, even joyful, circumstances. As the morning sun slipped through the canopy in Zimbabwe, apostolic congregation members gathered to pray after the government allowed places of worship to reopen to people fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. In Tokyo, Egyptian athlete Ibrahim Hamadtou pressed his head to the ground in prayer after participating in a table tennis match at the Paralympic Games. Orange flames billowed from the mouth of an artist in India during a month-long procession of the Bonalu festival dedicated to Kali, the Hindu goddess of destruction. And in Bolivia, a Roman Catholic priest sprinkled water on four attentive canines as a blessing during a mass celebrating the feast day of San Roque, or Saint Roch, patron saint of dogs. These and more are among the AP’s best faith-related images of the month. ____ Follow AP visual journalism: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews AP images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com ____ Associated Press religious reporting receives support from the Lilly Endowment through The Conversation US. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

