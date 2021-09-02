Diamondbacks end season streak against the Padres with a win

The Diamondbacks take 1/3 of the San Diego Padres in the final series against SD

The Diamondbacks will be Fernando Tatis Jr. and not see the Padres again this year. Their next match-up will take place in Spring Training of 2022. These past three games were the last games between the two. The series did not go as the Dbacks had hoped.

The Dbacks dropped the first two games of the series, including almost no hit, before rebounding with a win in the series finale. Let’s do a quick recap of the series this week before looking at the full season series.

August 30, Diamondbacks: 5 Padres: 7

The San Diego Padres defeated the Dbacks 7-5 on Monday. Tyler Gilbert started the match and didn’t have his best gear. He threw 5 innings, but gave up 3 ER’s, 5 runs in total due to an error by Rojas, and worked his way through those 5 innings. Tatis also hit a homer off him. He walked only once and struckout four batters. His ERA is still at a nice 2.93 and he is 1-2 on the season.

Meanwhile, Chris Paddack returned from the IL and threw better than all season. He didn’t qualify for the win as he threw only 4.2 innings. However, he gave up only one run and struckout five without a walk.

The Diamondbacks struggled to score runs against the Padres until Ketel Marte’s Grand Slam in the 7th inning off of former Dbacks-player Daniel Hudson. Matt Peacock threw two innings of relief for the Dbacks and gave up only 1 run. Daulton Varsho and Nick Ahmed each had two hits, including a double. Meanwhile, Fernando Tatis Jr went 3/5 with a home run.

August 31, Diamondbacks: 0 Padres: 3

This game was played in the world of Blake Snell. He threw 7-no hit innings with 2 walks and 10 strikeouts. He completely dominated the Dbacks hitters. They hardly stand a chance. It was a vintage Blake Snell performance, something the Padres have been waiting for.

The Dbacks eventually broke into the hit column when David Peralta got a pinch-hit and got a hit off reliever Pierce Johnson in the 8th inning. Veteran closer Mark Melancon got his 36th save of the season by giving up two hits and striking out three.

On the other hand, Zac Gallen pitched pretty well for the team. He gave up six solid innings of 5 hits, 3 runs, 4 walks and 4 strikeouts. He struggled with his command at times, but continued to show that he is returning to that form of 2019. Caleb Smith, who is still awaiting an arbitration decision regarding his suspension, gave up two innings of outs while allowing three walks and three strikeouts. .

The batters of Dbacks struckout 14 batters in the evening. On the other hand, the Padres ran 7 times. Manny Machado had two hits that night, including an HR. I’m totally not sure how the Dbacks keep avoiding being on the wrong side of a No-Hitter.

Blake Snell struckout 37 D-backs in 23⅔ innings this season, but was unable to finish the no-hitter against the #Dbacks. 5 teams haven’t been hit a total of 8 times this season, and somehow the D-backs aren’t one of them. — D-backs facts and statistics (@dbaxfax) September 1, 2021

September 1, Diamondbacks: 8 Padres: 3

Happy September 1st everyone! It’s a new month and the Dbacks are off to a great start! The Dbacks crushed Yu Darvish in his 2nd game back from the IL. In the 3rd inning, the Dbacks exploded for 6 runs! 5 of those runs were “earned runs” going to Yu Darvish. Yu Darvish had a relatively easy first two innings with 2 hits allowed and 3 K’s. Then the 3rd inning happened.

Josh Rojas had a quick out to start the bottom of the third. However, Ketel Marte singled, then was driven in on a double by Pavin Smith. David Peralta followed that up with a single that got runners at the corners. Yu Darvish unleashes a wild pitch that allowed Pavin to score easily. With Peralta in 2nd place, Josh VanMeter unloads on a pitch that sends it to the stands in rightfield.

Varsho jumps out with no one on base. The new rook Jake McCarthy walks. After a quick hill visit that didn’t help, Nick Ahmed singles and drives in Jake for the 5th run of the inning. Yu thinks he got Luke Weaver out until Manny Machado throws first base wide and can reach Luke safely. This causes the Padres to remove Yu Darvish from the game. Nabil Crismatt replaced him and gave up a single to Josh Rojas’ bat. Ahmed scores that. Ketel Marte grounded out to end the inning.

With this, Yu Darvish couldn’t escape the 3rd inning and this essentially turned into a bullpen-game. The Padres held the Dbacks to 6 runs to the bottom of the 8th when Austin Adams forgot how to pitch. Over a period of 4 batters and 8 pitches, Adams struckout 1. That was the first pitch he threw to Ketel Marte, who singled to it. Adams then hit Pavin Smith and David Peralta to load the bases. Then Josh VanMeter walked 4 consecutive nowhere-by-the-zone pitches to drive in Ketel Marte. The Padres manager was furious and immediately relieved Adams. Daulton Varsho grounded into a double play to drive Pavin Smith home on Tim Hill. Then Tim Hill HITS Jake McCarthy! In a span of 5 batters, 3 Dbacks-hitters were hit by pitches. It was quite astonishing.

Pitching for the Diamondbacks today was Luke Weaver. He made his start since May 16 and did not disappoint. He gave up 6 solid innings of non-walked 1-run ball and 3 K’s. He was sharp, efficient and did not lag behind in counts. It was great to see Luke pitch well and be healthy again. Let’s hope he can finish the season strong. Noe Ramirez gave up a 2-run blast to Wil Meyers. Tyler Clippard closed the door in the 9th inning.

Welcome back, Luke Weaver!

Some fun facts about this series

The #Dbacks now lead the entire MLB in basesloaded walks this season: 21 • D-backs

20 • Sailors

19 • Astros, Brewers

18 • Brave

15 • Rays — D-backs facts and statistics (@dbaxfax) September 1, 2021

Jake McCarthy! ✅First MLB Stolen Base Before that, the #Dbacks hadn’t even attempted to steal a base in 17 games, the longest in franchise history. — D-backs facts and statistics (@dbaxfax) September 1, 2021

Boy, I think the Dbacks have a good eye on the record when it matters most! I also had no idea that the Dbacks weren’t stealing bases at all. Who knew we would miss Tim Locastro so much.

Overall Diamondbacks record this year against the San Diego Padres

In the 2021 season, the Diamondbacks finished 8-11 against the Padres. That’s not a bad thing! In fact, it’s pretty impressive in my eyes to do that against a divisional rival that’s considered a contender for the World Series. Since August 1, the Dbacks have gone 5-5 against the Padres.

The Dbacks scored 86 points against San Diego, which is an average of 4.5 points per game. They gave up 89 points, which is 4.7 points scored against the average per game.

As usual,

May the Force be with you…