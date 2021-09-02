Lockdown formal Friday: Hilary Barry wears a cricket-themed outfit complete with tiara





Hilary Barry combined some backyard cricket with her closed formal Friday attire. Photo / Hilary Barry via Twitter

Hilary Barry has given this week’s formal Friday outfit a sporty twist. She shared a photo of herself in a white dress and her signature tiara. “Put on my white clothes for a little backyard cricket. I had to watch out for Mr B’s googly,” she shared on Twitter, showing off her batting stance. Her followers shared their joy at her formal Friday outfit — and it inspired a hilarious meme. “This! This is what NZ needs on a Friday,” shared one Twitter user. “Thank you @Hilary_Barry for making my day!” I put on my white clothes for a little cricket in the backyard. Had to watch out for Mr Bs googly though. #formalfriday pic.twitter.com/8TDXl5rCK4 — Hilary Barry (@Hilary_Barry) September 2, 2021 Another person shared: “We just got knocked for 6, Hilary! Knock out!” “Haha… I love the memes,” Barry later added, posting an epic Photoshopped version of her formal Friday outfit. “Who would have thought that my short tenure at Queen Margaret College 1st XI would take me this far? Haha.. I love the memes. Who would have thought that my short tenure at Queen Margaret College 1st XI would take me this far? https://t.co/N59FOMUHvL — Hilary Barry (@Hilary_Barry) September 2, 2021 Several New Zealanders have once again shown their own formal outfits while in lockdown and there are certainly some impressive efforts: Logan (7) was allowed to choose the theme again. He went with “Business Shrimp” I don’t know where that came from, or why, but it is what it is. Did he want to dress up? New. But he definitely wanted me to dress up as a “Business Shrimp”. Happy Days. #formalfriday pic.twitter.com/pAsHIwbjZL — Shawn Moodie (@shawnmoodie) September 2, 2021 As the days of the week bleed into each other during lockdown, here’s your friendly weekly reminder that it’s today #FormalFriday the 3rd… pic.twitter.com/svZPK8HHew — Glen Koorey (@GKoorey) September 2, 2021 Decided to join #formalfriday because it is warm enough. I love this dress and it’s pretty deep pockets. I can finally show off the tattoo I got right when the long sleeve kicked in again. I feel very beautiful today. pic.twitter.com/yUAoLONdT0 — Fiona Cleghorn-Flynn (@piwa_pets) September 2, 2021 Here’s a #formalfriday photo Don’t forget to keep your beard trimmed enough so that you get a good seal with your mask! pic.twitter.com/yHGSoipwzH — John C Barstow (@jbowtie) September 2, 2021 Last week, Barry wowed her fans with a gorgeous green dress, wig and tiara for her formal Friday outfit. The TVNZ presenter shared: “I know you’ve lost track of the days but it’s #formalfriday today so let’s get started!” I know you’ve lost track of the days, but it’s… #formalfriday today so let’s get started! pic.twitter.com/N3DlxvT8be — Hilary Barry (@Hilary_Barry) August 26, 2021 Barry announced she was bringing back her lockdown tradition in August as the country moved to Covid-19 Alert Level 4. “Happy #formalfriday darlings!” she wrote. “I hope I don’t start a fire in the kitchen this morning. ‘Found my sparkle. Now it’s time to find yours.”

