Sports
Tennis rocked by the tragic death of Julie Ditty
The tennis world mourns the tragic death of former world champion Julie Ditty Qualls, who passed away this week at the age of 42.
The American died on Tuesday after a six-year battle with cancer.
‘THIS IS INSANE’: Fans in shock over ‘crazy’ scenes at US Open
‘GET WELL SOON’: Naomi Osaka makes progress in ‘sad’ drama
“We’ve lost a legend,” said former Vanderbilt head coach Geoff Macdonald, where Ditty Qualls was a collegiate star.
“Her contribution to Vanderbilt Athletics is simply remarkable. She was an even better person than a tennis player and she was among the Top 100 tennis players in the world.”
The college’s current coach, Aleke Tsoubanos, said: “To say her passing is devastating would be an understatement.
“Julie was a teammate and an incredible friend. During my freshman year, Julie led us to Vanderbilt’s first-ever National Championship game, a journey with a team I will never forget.
“I am so grateful for our time together. Both Vanderbilt and our tennis family have lost a truly wonderful human being and a true legend.
“I wish her family and friends the strength they need at this very sad time.”
Qualls played most of her career on the USTA Pro Circuit, where she won nine titles.
However, she enjoyed a breakthrough season in 2007, with a record 49-25 on the WTA tour, which skyrocketed her ranking from number 297 to number 93.
She is the sixth oldest player to make their top 100 debut in WTA rankings history at the age of 28.
In 2009, she qualified for the main draw of Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon.
Tennis worlds mourn the death of Julie Ditty Qualls
She took victories over big names such as Angelique Kerber, Monica Puig, Jelena Dokic and Madison Keys, with her biggest triumph over the world number 22 Alona Bondarenko in Antwerp in 2008.
“At the end of my career, I did the best,” Ditty Qualls said earlier this year.
“I got into really good form and finished in the Top 100 in the world playing in World Team Tennis tournaments.
“I have played in all the grand slams. It was an incredible experience.”
She was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer in 2015, but she continued to give coaching classes until the week before her death.
The tennis world is paying tribute to Ditty Qualls on social media, with Australian great Rennae Stubbs writing: “Sending so much love to Julie Ditty’s family. Julie was a great player who always gave everything.
“She has fought so hard on the court and recently in her battle with cancer. Sad day for the tennis family!!”
American star Alison Riske wrote: “There are no words for the loss of Julie Ditty. When I visited my sister at Vanderbilt, she made me feel like I was part of the team at 10 years old.
“Her cheerful personality and love for everyone she has crossed will always be remembered.”
click here to sign up for our newsletter for the latest and groundbreaking stories from Australia and around the world.
Sources
2/ https://au.sports.yahoo.com/us-open-2021-tennis-rocked-julie-ditty-tragic-death-205116050.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]