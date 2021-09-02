Tennis rocked by the tragic death of Julie Ditty

Julie Ditty Qualls has died aged 42 after a long battle with cancer. Image: Twitter/Getty

The tennis world mourns the tragic death of former world champion Julie Ditty Qualls, who passed away this week at the age of 42.

The American died on Tuesday after a six-year battle with cancer.

“We’ve lost a legend,” said former Vanderbilt head coach Geoff Macdonald, where Ditty Qualls was a collegiate star.

“Her contribution to Vanderbilt Athletics is simply remarkable. She was an even better person than a tennis player and she was among the Top 100 tennis players in the world.”

The college’s current coach, Aleke Tsoubanos, said: “To say her passing is devastating would be an understatement.

“Julie was a teammate and an incredible friend. During my freshman year, Julie led us to Vanderbilt’s first-ever National Championship game, a journey with a team I will never forget.

“I am so grateful for our time together. Both Vanderbilt and our tennis family have lost a truly wonderful human being and a true legend.

“I wish her family and friends the strength they need at this very sad time.”

Qualls played most of her career on the USTA Pro Circuit, where she won nine titles.

However, she enjoyed a breakthrough season in 2007, with a record 49-25 on the WTA tour, which skyrocketed her ranking from number 297 to number 93.

She is the sixth oldest player to make their top 100 debut in WTA rankings history at the age of 28.

In 2009, she qualified for the main draw of Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon.

Julie Ditty in action at the 2008 Australian Open. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

She took victories over big names such as Angelique Kerber, Monica Puig, Jelena Dokic and Madison Keys, with her biggest triumph over the world number 22 Alona Bondarenko in Antwerp in 2008.

“At the end of my career, I did the best,” Ditty Qualls said earlier this year.

“I got into really good form and finished in the Top 100 in the world playing in World Team Tennis tournaments.

“I have played in all the grand slams. It was an incredible experience.”

She was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer in 2015, but she continued to give coaching classes until the week before her death.

The tennis world is paying tribute to Ditty Qualls on social media, with Australian great Rennae Stubbs writing: “Sending so much love to Julie Ditty’s family. Julie was a great player who always gave everything.

“She has fought so hard on the court and recently in her battle with cancer. Sad day for the tennis family!!”

American star Alison Riske wrote: “There are no words for the loss of Julie Ditty. When I visited my sister at Vanderbilt, she made me feel like I was part of the team at 10 years old.

“Her cheerful personality and love for everyone she has crossed will always be remembered.”

