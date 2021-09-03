Hockey League Skates Summary Verdict Win Over Seagulls | Dorsey & Whitney LLP

Minor hockey league ECHL recorded a win over San Diego Gulls hockey club earlier this month when a judge in California’s Central District promised ECHL’s motion for summary judgment dismissing all of the Gulls’ claims. The court ruled that because a 2015 agreement between the parties did not transfer copyright to a seagull-playing hockey logo, ECHL was not on the hook for the seagulls’ legal costs and settlement payment in a separate lawsuit.

In February 2015, ECHL assigned certain trademarks to the San Diego Gulls hockey team, including the word mark “Gulls”, any depiction of a seagull in the context of hockey or a hockey team, and a logo of a seagull swinging a hockey stick ( the question of whether gulls actually play hockey was apparently not considered by the court). The Trademarks and Logo were defined in the Agreement as the ‘Marks’. In addition to the trademarks, the 2015 agreement also assigned the Gulls a list of names on social media with the word “Gulls”. The social media brands and names were collectively defined as the ‘intellectual property’. As part of that agreement, ECHL stated that (1) it had the right, power and authority to enter into the agreement; and (2) the trademark was freely assignable and unencumbered by adverse claims.

All seemed to be in order until a little over a year later, when an individual named Robert Barros filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against the Gulls, claiming that he owned artworks titled “San Diego Gulls” (pictured below) and that he this artwork had been registered with the Copyright Office in the United States.

Unfortunately for the Gulls, Barros’ artwork appeared to be “birds-of-a-feather” with the logo they bought from ECHL and used to promote their team. The copyright lawsuit with Barros proved painfully expensive for the Gulls. By the time it was over, they had collected a whopping $750,000 in attorney fees and paid $330,000 to Barros to settle the case. ouch.

While the Gulls probably wanted to drop their gloves and challenge ECHL to an old-fashioned hockey fight, they instead decided (presumably on the advice of their lawyers) to sue ECHL for breach of contract and willful misrepresentation. The basis of both of the Gulls’ claims was that ECHL had falsely claimed that the transferred rights were free and unclaimed, when in fact Barros had a colorable (and, for the Gulls, expensive) copyright claim on the Gulls’ logo. .

The Gulls filed their complaint in September 2019, and ECHL filed a motion to reject it two months later. Interestingly, ECHL only requested the dismissal of the claim of intentional misrepresentation, alleging that it was not argued with the required detail. In January 2020, the court rejected ECHL’s request for dismissal and the parties engaged in discovery. Subsequently, on March 19, 2021, ECHL filed their application for summary judgment to dismiss both claims.

In its summary judgment, the court quickly identified the relevant issue, which was one of contractual interpretation rather than intellectual property law. As the court put it, the Gulls’ claims rise and fall based on whether the 2015 agreement covers any copyright in the [gull-with-hockey-stick] Logo.” In other words, if the copyright to the Gulls logo was one of the assets transferred in the 2015 transfer agreement, ECHL should not have claimed that the assets were free and free of claims. However, if the copyrights were not belonged to the assigned assets, ECHL did not violate or misrepresent the agreement – despite Barros having a copyright claim on the Gulls logo.

The court reviewed the applicable provisions of the 2015 agreement and concluded that that agreement “unequivocally defines the scope of the assets being transferred, including copyrights in the [Gulls’] Logo.” In particular, according to the court, the agreement transferred all of ECHL’s rights to the “intellectual property”, which in turn was expressly defined as only the “brands” and a list of social media names containing the word “seagulls”. As such, the court held that ECHL did not violate or misrepresent any provision of the transfer agreement when it justified that the intellectual property it assigned to the Gulls was not hampered by adverse claims.Barros may have had a valid copyright claim, but ECHL was under no obligation to disclose that because they do not royalty to the Seagulls.

A few caveats to this decision: First, as this decision appears to be based on nothing more than the interpretation of an unequivocal contractual term, one wonders why ECHL has not proceeded to reject both claims on the issue of the contractual interpretation. Second, this case serves as an additional reminder that you should do your own due diligence when purchasing IP assets (or any assets for that matter). If the Gulls had discovered Barros’s copyright before entering into the 2015 deal, they could have avoided two messy and expensive lawsuits — or at least made ECHL pay for the Barros lawsuit. Finally, it must be reiterated that contracts mean what they say and only what they say. If you want copyrights to be included in the rights assigned under a contract, make sure you include them — and don’t expect a court to add them later if you don’t.