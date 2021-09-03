Sports
Striking gold: Weggemann, Seidenfeld win at Paralympics | Sport
Lakeville’s Cinnamo earns bronze in shot put
Eagans Mallory Weggemann returned to the Paralympics triumphant, winning gold medals in her first two swimming events and setting record records in each.
For Lakeville’s Ian Seidenfeld, the path to a gold medal in table tennis was through the world’s top-ranked player. He put his family name back on the Paralympic podium, winning gold 29 years after his father and coach, Mitchell, did it at the 1992 Games in Barcelona, Spain.
This is Weggemann’s third Paralympic Games and her two gold medals in Tokyo are her first two medals since 2012. She was a dominant performer in the women’s 200-meter medley, winning the SM7 class final on August 27 in 2 minutes, 55.48 seconds, more than seven seconds ahead of the silver medalist. During the heats, Weggemann set the Paralympic measurement record of 2:54.25
On Monday, Weggemann returned to the podium after winning the women’s S7 100 backstroke in 1:21.27, another record at the Paralympic Games. She added fifth in the 100 freestyle and has several events to go before the Paralympic swimming competition concludes on Friday.
The 32-year-old Weggemann also holds the world record of 2:48.43 in the individual 200 medley, from 2010. That is the time she was looking for in Tokyo. But at the same time, you can’t be disappointed in any race that brings a Paralympic gold medal, she said. Because that moment when your hand hits the wall is about something so much bigger than you, and something bigger than the race itself.
She described her race in the 100 backstroke as a very strong dive.
Going in a (personal) best time and snatching a gold medal is brilliant. It’s the best way you can imagine doing it.
Weggemann won a gold and bronze medal at the 2012 Paralympic Games in London. Paralyzed from the waist down after a series of epidural injections, she faced a new challenge in her career after sustaining an arm injury in 2014. She recovered in time to compete in the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, but did not finish in any of her races. After that, she was out of competition for two years after Rio.
Games have made a satisfying comeback this year.
It was a really dark time in my life. Probably the darkest time I’ve been through, Weggemann said of her absence from competition after the 2016 Paralympic Games. Being back and swimming, doing what I love most is what kept me going.
When I couldn’t physically be in the water, I would lay in bed and visualize the water, day in, day out until I got there. This has been a long battle. It is remarkable to enjoy the reward of staying in battle.
Seidenfeld, 20, won the gold table tennis medal in class 6, beating Denmark’s Peter Rosenmeier 11-9, 11-8, 11-8. Rosenmeier is a two-time Paralympic gold medalist and defending champion.
Seidenfeld became the first American to medal in Paralympic table tennis since 1996. The last American medalist was Mitchell Seidenfeld, who won silver in singles that year and was a bronze medalist in the team tournament.
Ian Seidenfeld lost to Rosenmeier in five sets earlier in the tournament, but that turned out to be his only defeat at the Paralympics.
When asked if he expected to beat Rosenmeier in the final, Seidenfeld replied that he had no chance. I thought he would really beat me, but I have that mentality with a lot of my opponents, I have a lot of respect for them.
Rosenmeier I respect more than any class 6 (player), and most para players, so I just took that into play – knowing he was going to fight really hard. So I also had to fight really hard.
For the most part, parents and fans in Japan were not allowed to attend the Paralympics due to COVID-19 restrictions. Mitchell Seidenfeld was an exception as Ians coach, he was present when his son won the gold medal.
The key was to make Rosenmeier work hard for his points, said Mitchell Seidenfeld.
Most importantly, he did a great job of stopping Rosenmeier from getting his great shots, said Mitchell Seidenfeld. We realized it wasn’t about getting great shots, it was about mastering Rosenmeier because Rosenmeier is such a great player that we didn’t want to see him make his big shots.
On Wednesday, Lakeville resident Josh Cinnamo finished third in the men’s shot put for Class F46. Cinnamo, the reigning world champion and world record holder, threw a season-best 15.90 meters (52 feet, 2 inches) on his third attempt to win the bronze.
Canada’s Greg Stewart threw 16.75 meters to win the gold and set the Paralympic Games record. Former Paralympic Games record holder Nikita Prokhorov from Russia came in second with 16.29 meters. Cinnamos’ world record of 16.80 meters, set in Dubai in 2019, remains intact.
“It feels good,” Cinnamo said in a story about teamusa.org. “Of course you’re a little torn. If your goals are to get here and take the bronze, you probably didn’t have the right goals to start with, so I’m a little torn. If I’m going to lose to someone, it’s okay to lose to them.”
Cinnamo said the Paralympic experience was satisfying.
If you get rid of it completely, you’ll end up here, Cinnamo said. And even if you don’t, in the journey to get you to this point, you had created relationships with people that will help you further in your life. Set goals. Set big goals and let people help you on your way.
Abby Bauleke, a University of Alabama student and a Burnsville High School graduate, is a member of the U.S. women’s wheelchair basketball team that will face Germany on Saturday in the bronze medal game. Team USA defeated Canada 63-48 in the semifinals on Tuesday and lost to China 41-36 in the semifinals on Thursday.
Sources
2/ https://www.hometownsource.com/sun_thisweek/sports/striking-gold-weggemann-seidenfeld-win-at-paralympics/article_dc75a85c-0c3b-11ec-9cbc-23da725d7a78.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]