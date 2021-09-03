Athletics vs. Tigers – Match Report – September 2, 2021

DETROIT — Jed Lowrie hit a three-run homer in the first inning for the first of Oaklands eight two-out runs against Matt Manning in the Athletics 8-6 win over the Tigers on Thursday.

Mark Canha followed Lowries’s shot with another homer for a 4-0 lead. It was the 14th homer of the season for both Lowrie and Canha, and each went to the opposite field to reach the seats. Lowrie fired a shot from 411 feet to left-center, and Canha drove one to right-center.

Khris Davis RBI double in the fourth made it 8-0 before the Tigers fought back by scoring six runs. Oakland manager Bob Melvin used Davis for the switch-hitting Lowrie that inning after Detroit lefthander Miguel Del Pozo relieved Manning.

Jeds has a little wrist thing going on, Melvin said. Hopefully tomorrow it will be OK for him to hit right handed. But he was only available left-handed today.

Oakland starter Frankie Montas (11-9) had a one-hit shutout for four innings. Victor Reyes one-out triple in the fourth was the lone basehit allowed until Harold Castro led off the fifth with a long homerun.

Castro’s towering shot into the second row of bushes past the midfield wall was estimated at 120 yards. It was only his third of the season, but it was his second homer in two days. Castro, who had 60 singles from 70 hits that came into play, recently decided to try and generate more power and has achieved rapid success in that regard.

His homer this season was the longest for a Tiger at home. The only deeper shot from a Detroit batter this season was Akil Baddoos 450-footer in Houston.

Two-run homer by Baddoos, his 12th of the season, ignited the Tigers in the seventh and Montas was relieved by Deolis Guerra. Jeimer Candelarios three-run homer after a few hits narrowed the lead to two runs.

Detroit turned the tables on Oakland that inning, scoring all five runs with two outs.

Montas came off a pair of seven-inning, two-hit shutout starts against two of baseball’s most prolific offenses, the San Francisco Giants and New York Yankees. However, the Tigers hit the first home runs he allowed in Seattle since July 23 to make a comeback.

I’ve already taken three walks, Montas said, so I have to challenge them. They put good swings on the ball. You have to give them some credit for that.

But the key for me is just attacking the zone and hitting my spots. When I throw strikes and don’t fall behind in counting, those are the days when I throw really well.

Manning (3-6), a 6-foot-6 rookie right-hander, came off three consecutive impressive starts. He posted a 3.24 ERA in those appearances, but was relieved with two outs in the fourth inning after giving up eight runs on eight hits.

Detroit relievers Miguel Del Pozo, Derek Holland and Alex Lange combined for 5 1/3 innings of shutout relief.

Sergio Romo finished ninth for his 136th save of his career.

Candelario tried to even the game, but his drive by Romo went awry before being eliminated for the second out on a drive to the warning lane on the left. Eric Haase grounded out to end the game.

Great at bats from Jeimer, said Tigers manager AJ Hinch. We had some really, really good at bats when we were down, which is a (sign of) maturity in a team that I really appreciate.

NEXT ONE

Oakland continues its six-game trip Friday in Toronto with left-handed Sean Manaea (8-9, 3.97 ERA) against Blue Jays right-handed Alek Manoah (5-2, 3.15). Detroit kicks off a six-game road trip in Cincinnati on Friday with left-wing Tyler Alexander (2-2, 4.34) taking on Reds right-wing Vladimir Gutierrez (9-5, 4.03).