Australia cricket news 2021, James Faulkner beats Tasmania cricket, Hobart Hurricanes, Big Bash League,

White ball cricket star James Faulkner has flogged Tasmanian cricket after failing to secure a new deal with the Hobart Hurricanes for the upcoming Big Bash season.

The 31-year-old Tasmanian has represented the Hurricanes for the past three seasons and has also been a loyal Sheffield Shield force for the state for a decade.

But the former Australia star says he was shattered and felt like the Tasmanian hierarchy stabbed me in the back, with a broken relationship that left him looking for a new club.

I’m clearly not on board (with the Hurricanes), he told SEN Hobart. It’s very disappointing. I wanted to be part of the Hurricanes and represented Tasmania. I’m just shattered at how it all turned out.

They brought an initial offer to my manager, he was ashamed to bring it (to me). I found that quite difficult when I first heard it on the phone; (I) thought it was quite disrespectful for what I gave to Tasmanian cricket. I put my heart and soul into it.

To hear the first offer cut it pretty deep.

It’s all OK for them to say they want me, but when they offered what they did, it was very clear they didn’t want me. They just let me in the background after promising they would sort it out. They called me before I went to the Pakistan Super League to apologize, and it’s still not resolved.

The Hurricanes’ bosses made two bids, but the renowned jack of all trades felt disrespected for the way they negotiated.

They did offer a few (more) times. It was the first offer and I didn’t feel wanted. I know what I’m worth. I didn’t want more, I just wanted what was fair and maybe a little less.

It comes back to that first offer that I felt disrespected as a player, as a person or as a Tasmanian.

In Hobarts’ announcement of Faulkners’ departure last week, head coach Adam Griffith referred to Faulkners’ injury struggles over the past two seasons that hampered his performance.

But Faulkner made that claim.

They’ve been using injuries against me the whole time, which is pretty disappointing, Faulkner said.

Last season I had an eight week hamstring and I was trying to come back in three and a half weeks and put my body on the line to come back so we had a chance to make it to the final. I thought it was wrong that the coach used that against me.

People don’t really know the whole story, but that broke my heart when I heard that on the news last night.

I’ve never had a problem with Cricket Tasmania, the board, the players and the supporters. I loved every part of being a Tasmanian cricketer. This negotiation with certain people has resulted in a relationship breakdown.

If you watch the news, and you see who I thought one of my friends was, as well as the head coach, say that the bowling group and the team did well without me and that we should move on and he didn’t really care That’s like stabbing a knife right in my back.

That was not asked.

Faulkner represented Australia in 69 one-day internationals and 24 T20s, with his greatest moment winning player of the match in the 2015 ODI World Cup final as Australia claimed victory at the MCG.

For Tasmania, Faulkner played a pivotal role in the three seasons from 2010-11 to 2012-13, receiving the Ricky Ponting Medal as the state’s best player three years in a row, while the squad claimed two Sheffield Shield titles.