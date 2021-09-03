Should the Texas A&M Football Team Be Wary of Kent State?





The Texas A&M Football team has an undeniably simple schedule in 2021. The Aggies currently have only two teams ranked in top-ranked Alabama and 16th-ranked LSU. But even though they don’t have many high-profile opponents having a good year, they have more than a handful of sneaky teams that like to go over the counter. Teams on that list include schools like Auburn, Ole Miss, and even a stingy Colorado team, which the Aggies will face in a hostile environment away from home. But even beyond all those teams, the Texas A&M Football team gets a week-long challenge that might not look like much at first glance. Texas A&M Football team’s offense will have little room for error You can say what you will about Kent State’s underpowered defenses and their complete inability to stop the running game, which I covered in an article on Isaiah Spiller, but one thing won’t change: the Golden Flashes know how to point quickly. have to achieve. Again, this is something I’ve described a few times in the past, but here are: some statistics on the Kent State offense, along with their rank in college football. Points per game: 49.8 (1st) Recruit per game: 606.5 (1st) Passing meters per game: 323.5 (10th) Rushing yards per game: 283.0 (3rd) To put it bluntly, they have one of the best statistical offenses in college football. That said, their hasty attack is the pride and joy of the team. Fortunately for the Texas A&M Football team, the Aggies’ hasty defense is their own pride and joy. Last season, Texas A&M had the country’s second-best rushing defense from a yardage perspective. This is even more impressive given the level of competition A&M faced on a weekly basis. While the Golden Flashes gathered impressive stats against teams like Eastern Michigan, Bowling Green, Akron and Buffalo, the Aggies played against teams like Alabama, LSU, Florida and North Carolina. Still, Buffalo was the only team to beat Kent State in 2020, which had to drop 70 points to take a win against the high-octane KSU attack. Anyway, this is going to be a very entertaining game. With a last-second shuffle on the defensive line, Texas A&M could battle defensively against Kent State early on, while the new offensive line-quarterback combo will settle in on the offensive side of the ball. The chances of this being a disturbance are still extremely low, but the factors are in place to make it happen. Don’t count on a 3-1 MAC team with a whisper of defense to beat Texas A&M, a team that was on the brink of the College Football Playoff last season. Still, it may be too close for comfort.

