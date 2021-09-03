Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Day Eleven Live Stream: Watch Online, TV Channel, Start Time





It seems a foregone conclusion that China will win the overall medal count this year and dominate the Paralympic Games for the fifth time in a row. It was a remarkable achievement in the past 11 days for China leading the gold medals by a mile (+43), leading in silver medals (+7) and also a slight lead in bronze medals (+2). It has been total domination by China this year. The RPC, Great Britain, Ukraine and Team USA have always been the field battling behind China for 2nd place. Which country will finish 2nd and 3rd in medals at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games? How to watch: Date: September 3, 2021 Time: 3 hours ET TV channel: NBCSN Watch Paralympic Games 2020 online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial! Team USA received a birthday present in the form of a goalball win over the RPC, while the birthday girl, Eliana Mason, served up a hat-trick to accelerate that win: Today’s medal events include archery, track and field, canoe sprint, cycling, goalball, shooting, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, and wheelchair tennis. There will be a total of 54 medal events, with 162 additional medals being awarded across the sports. It’s the last day for cycling, goalball, swimming and table tennis. Other competitive events include badminton, boccia, sitting volleyball and wheelchair basketball. On Saturday, the remaining medal events will be largely closed, saving track and field, badminton, shooting, sitting volleyball and wheelchair basketball for the Sunday before the closing ceremony. So many great athletic events today to kick off the final weekend of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. What events are you most looking forward to today? Regional restrictions may apply.

