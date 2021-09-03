Gerrit Cole is ready to lead an unforgettable postseason run

When the New York Yankees signed Gerrit Cole to that huge nine-year, $324 million contract, fans were predictably excited. In fact, since CC Sabathia at the beginning of the decade, they hadn’t had anything resembling a real number 1 starter.

But there were some worry about Cole. Before arriving in Houston in a trade between the Pirates and Astros, the righthander was inconsistent in Pittsburgh and his strikeout numbers weren’t great. Then came the “doctoring balls” accusations and Cole led the league in strikeouts in his second season with the Astros… after hitting a career high the year before.

Are the Yankees about to be injected into the free agent market after two (what seemed like at the time) bloated years by someone who may have benefited from unsavory practices encouraged by a new coaching staff and career 3.50 ERA before joining that? staff came?

It wasn’t crazy to doubt that in the back of your mind, especially after he became the highest paid pitcher in the league after the 2019 season. But Cole has allayed the concerns that existed during his 2021 campaign.

And his last outing against the Los Angeles Angels is living proof of it. Cole took the bump and had to save the Yankees from a four-game losing streak. How many times have fans looked for him this year to stop the bleeding?

Well, he stopped the bleeding, okay, and even caused some bloodshed himself – by knocking out FIFTEEN batters with a strikeout.

Gerrit Cole is the ace of the New York Yankees. You better believe it.

This guy loves Southern California, doesn’t he?

He overpowered Shohei Ohtani Three times. He challenged the opponent to hit his fastball. That’s just what aces do. And it’s not like he couldn’t stop some of the league’s best offenses (because we know you’re saying “uhh, these are the Angels without Mike Trout”).

Cole’s dominated Oakland, Houston, Boston, Toronto, Chicago (White Sox) and Tampa all at different points this season. He leads the AL in wins, FIP and WHIP. He struckout 215 in 155 innings pitched. And he’s making Yankees history on that front.

Gerrit Cole: 5th game with 12+ K this season. That’s the most in Yankees history in one season. — Katie Sharp (@ktsharp) September 2, 2021

Remember when the haters tried to make Cole the face of the “sticky stuff” controversy? That was fun. All he needed was a few trips to make his way and become arguably the best pitcher in the American League alone.

How about that, Josh Donaldson?

“And you wonder what Josh Donaldson would say now?” Michael Kay holds nothing back as Gerrit Cole takes the strikeout lead in MLB this season with 10 more strikeout games pic.twitter.com/y4y1J41MnE — Talkin’ Yanks (@TalkinYanks) September 2, 2021

And at some point, be it this year or in the future, Cole will be poised to lead an epic postseason run. He was unable to do that in Houston because Justin Verlander was ahead of him in the pecking order (alongside ALCS and WS losses). It hurt us, but we saw his energy and ability in the big game with the Astros as he held a 2.17 ERA in seven post-season starts.

Now it’s his turn to do it with the Bombers. On the front of the suit. Further hone his arsenal without a foreign substance. With perhaps the most menacing offense he’s ever had behind him.

Thirty-seven is kicking off his Yankees career and Cole has proven he’s worth every penny, but his real mark on the franchise will come when he puts the team on its back in must-win games, when the pressure is at its peak in October. And a majority of fans have never been more confident that he would be able to get the job done.