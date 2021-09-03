Hunting young hockey players





EFO donates hockey equipment to SDMHA

Article content Pandemic times are difficult times for many young families.

Article content In recognition of this, the Egg Farmers of Ontario and the Ontario Minor Hockey Association have teamed up on a pilot project designed to break down financial barriers to entry into the game. On Thursday, the pair supplied 35 sets of equipment to the Simcoe and District Minor Hockey Association to be used by novice players. SDMHA President Martin Jefferson, who is also president of the Norfolk Minor Hockey Association, was on hand to greet their representatives when they arrived at Talbot Gardens. The equipment will be used to introduce young people to hockey, Jefferson said. This removes one of the barriers to participation. That barrier is the ever-increasing cost of skates, sticks and other expensive equipment. The COVID-19 pandemic is well into its second year. Jefferson says many families eager to introduce their children to hockey may think twice, given the impact the coronavirus has had on the economy. He said hockey can be an expensive affair for families, given how quickly young people outgrow the equipment. The Egg Farmers of Ontario are also following the news and have aligned their continued support for minor hockey accordingly. The pandemic has taken a toll on Canadian families and is hitting them in the wallet, EFO president Scott Helps said in a statement. Families will have to make some tough choices in terms of how they spend their money in the future. We want to help hundreds of young families in the province to play the game without having to buy equipment.

Article content The duffel bags supplied to Talbot Gardens include skates, shin guards, hockey pants, shoulder pads, elbow pads, neck pads and helmets. Some boxes of sticks were also supplied. SDMHA applied for the program and was one of 10 associations selected. OMHA Representative Daniel Clement said the Egg Farmers of Ontario selected applicants based on fair and even geographic distribution across EFO’s provincial watershed. Jefferson said the duffel bags will be distributed discreetly and after confidential talks with families showing interest. SDMHA retains ownership of the equipment and will recondition inventory for reuse in coming seasons. As for the coming season, Jefferson said all systems for all minor hockey programs are across Norfolk, adding ice is set to go in at the countys five arenas. A full slate of home league hockey is planned, he added, with tryouts for Norfolk Countys A entry teams scheduled for later this month after a period of conditioning. The Norfolk Minor Hockey Association represents the amalgamation of the SDMHA, the Waterford and District Minor Hockey Association, and the Port Dover Minor Hockey Association. Norfolk rep teams will compete in the Niagara District Hockey League this winter. The Delhi Minor Hockey Association and the Langton Minor Hockey Association have chosen to remain independent and will ice their programs as usual after the Labor Day holiday weekend. [email protected]

