Sports tourism is the big hit, but tax money for hotel occupation also pays for art, monument conservation





Remark: This is the sixth in a series of blog posts on the proposed fiscal year 2022 and tax rate. If you’ve been following our series of blog posts about fiscal year 2022 and the tax rate, it should be obvious that the city is working hard to find sources other than property taxes to pay for services. We do a lot with sales tax, as this post explains, but this week we would focus on a tax you don’t even pay that goes a long way toward providing great quality living programs and amenities in Round Rock. It’s called HOT and it does A LOT. The Hotel Occupancy Tax (HOT) is the tax that foreigners pay when they stay in one of Round Rocks’ 4,544 hotel rooms. The city levies a 9 percent HOT tax on hotel stays. By law, HOT revenue is limited to applications that promote overnight tourists. In other words, you cannot use HOT funds to pay the salaries of police and firefighters. In Round Rock, we have chosen to invest the majority of our HOT revenues in facilities and programs focused on sports tourism. Three great facilities de Dell Diamond, Round Rock Sports Center and half of the Round Rock Multifunctional Center were built and maintained with HOT funds. We have developed a successful sports tourism program Go Round Rock! generating $16 million in economic activity in our community each year. We host national, provincial and regional tournaments in sports ranging from football and volleyball to table tennis and even Quidditch. These tournaments help keep our hotels full and generate a steady stream of customers for Round Rock restaurants and shopping centers. But what’s great for Round Rock residents is that the sports center and multi-purpose complex is used by locals and locals 75 percent of the time. We also offer 18 summer sports camps in our facilities. That’s a big advantage for Round Rock residents at visitor-paid facilities. Use of sports facilities in the town of Round Rock The city also uses HOT funds in other ways. The Urban Art and Culture department is supported by HOT funds. We fund popular events such as Chalk Walk, Hometown Halloween, and Beaujolais Nights, as well as our Downtown Round Rock sculpture program with HOT revenue. HOT funds are also used for the City’s Arts Grant program. In the current budget proposal, a part-time position was converted to a full-time position, giving us two full-time employees for the arts. There is also funding to update Citys’ art master plan to help guide the development of our art efforts over the next 10 years. A new use of HOT funds in the current budget will support the preservation of monuments, which, like the arts, is a permitted use of HOT income. The city budgets $300,000 for conservation and plans to spend 3 percent of HOT revenue each year on capital projects such as the restoration of the Stagecoach Inn. Last but certainly not least, the city’s biggest economic impact project in 2021 will be supported by HOT revenue. The Citys Agreement with: Resorts & Conventions in Kalahari which has invested more than $350 million and employs more than 700, is fueled by HOT funds. The state and city HOT taxes paid by the hotel guests are used to pay off the debt issued for the construction of the Convention Center, as well as the infrastructure that serves the facility. The benefit for the residents? The city expects to generate more than $4 million a year in new revenue from Kalahari. To put that into perspective, new residential and commercial properties that hit the tax rolls this year are expected to bring in $1.5 million in property taxes. Using HOT revenue is another way the FY 22 budget keeps Round Rock building for the future.

