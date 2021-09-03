Packers’ Aaron Rodgers shows off stylish lace in Haute Living magazine





Driving around in the back of the David Bakhtiaris GMC pickup? lifting a crate of beer near Lambeau Field in a TikTok video is one side of Aaron Rodgers, consider this the very shiny stylish flip side. The Green Bay Packers quarterback looks pretty sophisticated in a new Haute Living magazine distributed published Thursday featuring photos of him taken along the waterfront of the luxurious Malibu Beach Inn in Malibu, California, wearing a Zenith watch (he is brand ambassador for the Swiss watchmaker), Jimmy Choo shoes and slicked back hair. He arrived for the shoot at Carbon Beach, often called Billionaire’s Beach, in his Tesla. The man has great taste and isn’t ashamed to admit it, Laura Schreffler is writing for a story that earns Rodgersa a spot on the Haute Living website, alongside cover stories featuring Hollywood heavyweights like Oscar-nominated actress Naomi Watts and James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan are profiled. His sense of style comes to the fore. He has always been a watch man and considers a simple, understated yet stylish watch to be the perfect accessory. He likes the neat fashion of the fifties and sixties. He is known for teasing Packers teammates for wearing Gucci fanny packs. The much bigger theme of the interview is time and what a precious commodity the 37-year-old Rodgers considers to be. I once heard this man make a toast, and he said that the largest currency in the world today is actually not money; it’s time, said Rodgers. We all have a certain amount of money to spend, so we should spend it on the people who really make our lives better and who really breathe life into you. And I really believe that the most important currency we have is that we can choose who we want to spend our precious time with. RELATED: David Bakhtiari surprises Aaron Rodgers with a new set of wheels, and it’s all a bit hazy RELATED: Here Aaron Rodgers finished in the ranking of ‘Jeopardy!’ celebrity guest hosts RELATED: Aaron Rodgers Represents ‘The Office’ Boyfriend Brian Baumgartner Wearing T-Shirt On Return To Training Camp Schreffler interviewed him in June, when he was still at a stalemate with the Packers over his return to the team, and again in August, after reporting for training camp. The story puts him in a philosophical frame of mind, contemplating not only time, but also happiness, self-talk and the luxury of choice. I just woke up one day and said, I think I’m going to play football. I really thought about what I wanted to do, and there are a lot of growth opportunities and good changes to be a part of in Green Bay, so I decided to come back, he told Schreffler. It was the right choice, he said. I mean, it felt a little strange, because I was gone all low season. But the first few days, the first few hours, really when I saw the guys and was back in the locker room, it was just like last year. It started to feel much more normal. Another season in Green Bay means time without his fiancée, actress Shailene Woodley, who lives from Los Angeles. It’s a busy work time for her, so (my decision) probably came at a good time for both of us to be able to focus on our work, Rodgers said in the interview. I think it’s going to be a good thing. I mean, her work was on hold for a whole year and she’s booked some projects. She likes to work and her own routine, which I enjoy of course. Contact Kendra Meinertat 920-431-8347 or [email protected] Follow her on Twitter @KendraMeinert.

