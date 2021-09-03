Top 4 reasons to go to the Tennis Boarding School of the IMG Academy





Are you considering sending your child to a tennis boarding school? The IMG Academy tennis boarding program offers student athletes the best opportunity to excel in athletics, academics, and generally as young adults. There are many reasons why IMG Academy, formerly known as Nick Bollettieri Tennis Academy, should be at the top of the list of tennis schools in Florida to consider attending. With a boarding school and a boarding school, there are opportunities for student-athletes of all ages to receive an excellent education while also developing on the tennis court. Here are the top 5 reasons why this tennis program is the perfect place for your child to learn and grow. 1. Get a great education while practicing the sport you are most passionate about Many schools often view sports as an extracurricular activity that students participate in outside of standard academic hours. At IMG’s Tennis Academy, athletic training is part of every student-athlete’s daily curriculum. Students spend half of their day devoted to academia and the other part is devoted to tennis training and performance. Student athletes then spend their evenings studying and doing homework so they can be prepared when they travel for upcoming tournaments or competition opportunities. Going to a tennis school is a very rewarding, fun and unique experience because of the balance between excellent education and development on the tennis court. 2. Great way to meet people with similar interests If your child attends the tennis school of the IMG Academy in Florida, it is the perfect way for them to make friends with other student athletes in eight sports that share similar interests. By meeting people with common passions, your child can easily build lasting relationships. Your child can interact with international students while sharing stories and informing each other about the cultures and differences of their country. Giving your child the opportunity to be immersed in this environment ensures an exciting learning experience and incredibly beneficial opportunities. 3. Become an expert in tennis IMG Academy offers proven and effective athletic training that surpasses any other tennis academy in Florida. Student athletes are constantly challenged and, with the help of their coaches, conditioned to have a positive mindset, which inspires them to reach their full potential. Student athletes not only learn the technical components of tennis, they also learn the value of determination, growth and respect. As your child continues to hone their skills, they also have the opportunity to participate in tournaments and competitions that showcase what they have learned at IMG Tennis Academy. 4. Shape your future At IMG Academy, the academics are specifically designed to prepare students for higher education after graduation, opening doors for college recruitment and even tennis scholarships. As one of the top tennis academies in Florida, the atmosphere of IMG ensures that your child is well equipped with the knowledge, skills and experience to thrive in his or her future endeavors.

