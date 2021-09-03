UConn men’s hockey starts preseason next week

It’s officially one month before UConn men’s hockey kicks off its 2021-22 campaign. The Huskies host Sacred Heart at the XL Center on October 2 for what will be their first game in town in 583 days.

Although the players returned to campus along with the rest of the students last weekend, UConn will not begin training until Tuesday, September 7. Head coach Mike Cavanaugh is happy to give the team a week to settle in and get a head start on the new preseason opening semester.

This is the first time that the entire squad has been together since leaving for the summer. Although most players come to Storrs in July for summer sessions, Cavanaugh decided not to bring everyone back.

I didn’t know what the COVID protocols would be. I didn’t want to give the kids a rough summer when it would be a lot of worry about contact tracing and all the problems we had to worry about last year. So for that, I’ve pretty much let them stay at home this summer, he said.

Instead, only eight players, mostly newcomers, came to the July session. Now that the whole team is back, they will spend their first week doing strength and conditioning tests.

It’s not like you can come here and get ready for the season in one month, Cavanaugh said. When they go home, it is always their duty to make sure they are diligent with their training and eating habits and get ready for the season ahead. There’s that old saying: At some point, winter will ask what you did all summer?

Once the skating is underway, UConn will be limited to just four hours of work on the ice per week, which Cavanaugh plans to spread over four one-hour sessions per week. They have 16 practice sessions before playing Sacred Heart.

The NCAA also recently approved a waiver that allows programs to play exhibitions against other college hockey programs, unlike Canadian colleges, the quintessential opponent for preseason games. This would allow the Huskies (or any other Division I program) to play against any other NCAA team, it could be Division I, II or III or a club squad.

While nothing is set, the option is on the table for UConn.

With the new rule coming in about an exhibition game, I might try to play an exhibition game on September 29 or 30 (of September), Cavanaugh said.

With the preseason approaching, Cavanaugh had no injuries to report. The team also has a high vaccination coverage, which should limit potential COVID-related disruptions during the season.

Were very, very close, but weren’t 100%, Cavanaugh said.

On June 30, the NCAA, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, and the UConn Board of Trustees all passed various legislation and policies that allow student athletes to take advantage of their name, image, and likeness. This gives college athletes the opportunity to monetize endorsements, social media posts, sponsorships, appearances, and more.

The Husky head coach is a supporter of this new opportunity for athletes.

If they can make some money within the guidelines of the rules, fine, he said. I don’t have any problem with that.

However, he doesn’t imagine NIL having that much influence on college hockey.

I think the Alabama quarterback and maybe the point guard at Duke can make some money eventually, he said. But even if you look around the NFL or the NHL, how many of them really make big endorsement dollars? And then if you filter it in college, when it’s all said and done, I don’t think it’s going to be a major factor in our sport.