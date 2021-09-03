cubs vs. Twins – Game Recap – September 1, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS — Frank Schwindel hit a three-run homer and a pair of Chicago Cubs pitchers combined on a two-hitter in a 3-0 win over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday-evening.

Justin Steele (3-2) won for the first time since joining the Cubs on August 10. The rookie lefthander gave up one basehit, walked three and struckout three batters in five innings, reducing his ERA to 3.48.

Of all the starts I’ve had in the major leagues, tonight was the best night as far as driving both my two seam and my four seam (fastball), Steele said. Having them both makes everything else just get better.

Adbert Alzolay, just back from the injured list, worked the last four innings to earn his first save. He gave up one basehit and struckout five.

He was in control the whole time. Really under no stress, said Cubs manager David Ross. No walks, attacked hitters, hit the strike zone. … They put the ball on the ground or hit it out.

Driving Schwindels in the third was all Cubs collected against US Olympic pitcher Joe Ryan (0-1), making his Major League-debut for the Twins.

Ryan retired the first six batters he faced, but ran into problems in the third. After walking Alfonso Rivas, Ryan fanned Sergio Alcntara before Andrew Romine doubled to put runners on second and third base. Rafael Ortega flew to short center for the second out, but Schwindel launched a three-run homer to left field.

Ryan retired the Cubs in a row in each of his other four innings. He gave up three hits, walked one and struckout five in five innings.

A trio of Twins reliezers took the Cubs out the rest of the way.

CAPTAIN AMERICA

Ryan’s summer has been a bit of a whirlwind. He started the year in the Tampa Bay organization, but the Twins acquired him in the Nelson Cruz trade on July 22. Ryan was in Tokyo at the time, competing with Team USA during the Olympics. He allowed two earned runs in over 10 1/3 innings in two Olympic starts, helping the United States to a silver medal.

When he came home, Ryan was assigned to Triple-A St. Paul, where he made two starts, struckout 17 and walked two in nine innings. He then made the short trip across town to make his big league-debut in front of a large number of friends and family at Target Field.

Through it all, Ryan seemed unperturbed, as if it was just a fresh start for him.

I think the Olympics definitely prepared me for that, just the pressure to have a lot of adrenaline in a race again,” said Ryan. I definitely felt that today, but I could manage that a little bit better.

Even when he ran into problems in the third inning, the rookie was able to diagnose the problem.

It was just running my pitches. I miscarried a little too much in the third and got into some not-so-great counts, and was able to fight back from that a few times, Ryan said. “And then you have to run that pitch there and get the job done, whatever the plan is. But yeah, just sticking with that a little bit more is the only thing I was a little annoyed with.

It was amazing. It was a great experience. I loved it.

MAEDAS SEASON DONE

The Twins took a blow that will affect them not only for the rest of this season, but likely for most of next year, when righthanded Kenta Maeda underwent season-ending surgery on Tommy John in Dallas on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old right-hander from Japan was placed on the 10-day injured list on August 24 with a tightness in the right forearm. Texas Rangers orthopedic surgeon Dr. Keith Meister performed the operation.

Meister added an internal brace to the arm, a recent development in the Tommy John technique that could help speed recovery, which is traditionally at least a year. The Twins hope Maeda can return in 9-12 months.

There are never guarantees, but we are pretty good on the medical side with recovering from injuries like this and restoring boys’ health, said manager Rocco Baldelli.

Maeda was second in the AL Cy Young Award voting last season, when he went 6-1 with a 2.70 ERA in 11 starts. In 21 starts this season, he was 6-5 with a 4.66 ERA.

TRAINERS ROOM

Cubs: INF Matt Duffy was scratched from the grid due to right neck stiffness. Alzolay and RHP Dillon Maples were activated from the 10-day injured list. Maples had been out since July 29 with a blister on his right middle finger. Alzolay was on the list of injured players with a left hamstring injury on August 14.

NEXT ONE

Cubs: RHP Keegan Thompson (3-3, 3.09 ERA) will be on the mound at Wrigley Field on Thursday as the Cubs embark on a four-game series with the Pirates. Thompson entered the rotation on August 21, but threw only six innings over two starts.

Twins: RHP Randy Dobnak (1-6, 7.83 ERA) returns to the rotation as the Twins go into a three-game set in Tampa Bay on Friday. Dobnak makes his first appearance for Minnesota since June 19. He missed the past two months with a right middle finger sprain.

——