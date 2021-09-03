Cricket: India fights back with Root sacking in fourth test





LONDON: England beat India 191 before suffering a top-notch collapse of its own on a bowler-dominated opening day of the fourth Test at The Oval on Thursday. The hosts lost their talisman captain Joe Root in the penultimate over of the day to concede some of their advantage and were 53-3 on punches. Dawid Malan batted at 26 and night watchman Craig Overton was one not out with England trailing 138 runs. Previously, Virat Kohli made 50, but it was number eight batsman Shardul Thakur’s blistering 57 of 36 balls that lent respect to India’s total after being brought in to bat. They were 39-3 before Kohli arrested the slide, but the touring squad dropped to 127-7 after the captain’s departure. Thakur launched a spectacular counterattack, but they still didn’t fall below the 200 mark. India openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul got off to a solid start, forcing a bowling change that worked for England. Root took spearhead James Anderson from the attack after an expensive, wicketless spell and forced Chris Woakes into service. Woakes played his first test in 12 months and struck in his first skip to cause a mini collapse. The Seamer surprised Rohit with extra bounce and Jonny Bairstow, who replaced Jos Buttler behind the stumps, took the catch. Ollie Robinson fired Rahul lbw and Anderson removed Cheteshwar Pujara to shake India. Kohli’s job was to prevent a batting meltdown comparable to the third Test in which India was shot down for 78, allowing England to equalize the run of five Tests 1-1. Luck seemed to favor him too, as Kohli was granted a suspension of payment on July 22 when Root spilled him in the briefs after Indian captain evaded Woakes. Kohli, however, could not convert his fiftieth into a big knock, he fell behind Robinson. India sent Ravindra Jadeja ahead of Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant in a surprise move, but all three fell cheap. Thakur reached fifty from 31 balls with his third six before Woakes caught him lbw. England were shocked early on in their response when Jasprit Bumrah hit twice in five balls. Rory Burns played with a hooked bat to be bowled for five and Haseeb Hameed produced a brash blow to be caught behind. Root, the world’s top-ranked test batsman, made a smooth 21, but was thrown through the gate by a fine Umesh Yadav delivery. India again dropped spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and brought in seamen Yadav and Thakur to replace the injured Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma. England welcomed back Woakes and batsman Ollie Pope in place of Sam Curran and Buttler.

