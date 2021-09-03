Attacking lineman start with COVID





The Ohio state soccer team had multiple bouts with COVID last season. If affected multiple players in multiple different games. Many hoped that there would be no problem with the release of the vaccine this season. Unfortunately that is not the case. It looks like the start center Harry Miller didn’t make the trip to Minneapolis due to COVID. That means the Buckeyes will now have a brand new quarterback and a brand new center starting their first ever games, on the road, in a game where it is likely to rain. That’s not the ideal scenario for the Buckeyes to start their season. It is incredibly frustrating that this virus is still affecting the state of Ohio and how they can play their games. It will be interesting to see how many games COVID continues to affect this team. As for tonight’s game, Luke Wypler will eventually fill in for Miller down the offensive line. I wonder how much chemistry Stroud and Wypler have since Wypler hasn’t really gotten many first team reps. I wonder how that will affect the snaps in the shotgun. This should be just a minor nuisance to the Buckeyes. Their offense is still too talented to be stopped by Minnesota, even with a new quarterback and center. Both should just make no mistakes, and the rest of the playmakers will take care of the rest. This puts more pressure on the running game of Master Teague and TreyVeon Henderson. If they’re great, it’s okay for Miller to miss the game. This would already be another offensive line combination, so moving one more piece shouldn’t kill them. Hopefully this will be the last time an article is written about how the state of Ohio is missing a player because of COVID.

