Alexander Zverev beats Albert Ramos-Vinolas 2021 US Open | ATP tour





Alexander Zverev continues to establish himself as the man most likely to disrupt Novak Djokovic’s quest for the Grand Slam at the US Open after entering the third round on Thursday with a crushing 6-1, 6-0 6-3 victory over the Spaniard Albert Ramos vinolas. The world’s No. 4 has been dominant on serve this week, giving Sam Querrey no chance at a break point in the first round, nor left-handed Ramos-Vinolas in today’s defeat, which lasted just 74 minutes. He dropped just eight points on his first serve in six sets. “My serve is kind of the key to my game,” Zverev said. “When it works, I play great. If not, I’ll lose matches like I did at Wimbledon… It’s no secret that my serve is probably the most important trick in my game, and I’m happy with how it works… The matches won’t get any easier and I will need that as my weapon. “I think early in my career it was always a problem of mine that I always spent a lot of hours, a lot of time at the beginning of Grand Slam tournaments. So it’s nice to have sort of two contests… win [them] in straight sets.” The Monte-Carlo native took his 40th game win of the season and extended his winning streak to 13 games, a run with gold at the Tokyo Olympics and his fifth ATP Masters 1000 title at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati. The German, who came within two points of his first major in last year’s US Open championship game against Dominic Thiem, will then play against 31-seeded Alexander Bublik, from Kazakhstan, or American Jack Sock. Clinical.@AlexZverev moves to round 3 in 74 minutes. #US open pic.twitter.com/7wYP9JrQTJ — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 2, 2021 If the placings hold, Zverev will meet Djokovic in the semifinals, where he would like to repeat his victory over the world’s number 1 at the Olympics. He has now reached the third round at Flushing Meadows for four years in a row. Today, Zverev won 40 of 43 first serve points and fired 11 aces against three double faults. Against Querrey in the first round, the German won 46 of 51 first serve points and hit 18 aces on one double fault. The German said he is very confident and has not seen any sign of disappointment after his win in Tokyo. “The process started for me at the Olympics, and the game against Novak,” Zverev said. “That started as sort of because I was bad and I managed to win with great tennis. “It was really important to me to support it a little bit in Cincinnati because often players who win something really big for the first time in their career, like a Grand Slam title or a gold medal, tend to go for a run. kind of down. So it was important for me to go to Cincinnati, to a place where I’ve never won a game this year, and to have a great tournament.”

