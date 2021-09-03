Katie Larmour, No. 15 Rutgers Field Hockey Off to 2-0 Start – Trentonian

Katie Larmour grew up playing hockey in Northern Ireland, and it’s her love and passion for the game that has been reflected on the pitch at Rutgers.

Larmour has been an All-America player, an All-Region player, an All-Academic Player and a two-time All-Big Ten player and she is very happy to be doing it all at Rutgers.

It was a great experience, Larmour said. Our coaching staff and the girls have been so helpful. Sometimes it is not easy to come from another country. I’ve been lucky enough to come across somewhere that works so well for me. I never really see myself anywhere else.

Those at Rutgers are just a grateful Larmour, who is now a senior, has become a key leader and player.

Larmour will be one of those to be counted on Friday night when the No. 15 Scarlet Knights (2-0) face No. 6 Connecticut (1-1).

We’re excited about this game, Larmour said. Since we only played a Big Ten schedule in the spring, we haven’t played them since 2019. It’s always a good match-up, they’re a great team and they have a really strong program, it’s going to be a great game.

Rutgers came out last weekend and put together two great road races, beating No.12 Duke and Richmond.

The Duke win was the first program on an active ACC team since it last defeated the Blue Devils in 1989.

It was a good way to start the season, said Rutgers coach Meredith Civico. We knew we were going to be a competitive team this season. We were excited about how we competed and how we played and opening with an ACC program was something we were looking forward to. We played as well as a team. It was a great weekend.

Since Civico arrived in Piscataway, many of those long-standing haunts have been uncovered and they’re looking to take down another one this weekend as UConn has a 15-game winning streak over the Scarlet Knights and leads the series, 31-2-1.

UConn is always a good team and it’s gone and they have something to prove after their opening weekend, Civico said. We have to stay disciplined and play our hockey. We know we need to do some things better. We have to be opportunistic and count it when we get opportunities. I expect a very good game.

One of the best things about opening weekend was that the Scarlet Knight let six players score their eight goals. On the defensive side, Sophia Howard got her first career start in goal, earning the shutout on the Duke win.

It was great to have so many players competing, Civico said. It was also a testament to our depth as a team and how hard these players have worked. It was a total team effort.

Newcomer Lucy Bannatyne, who was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week, scored two goals, Milena Redlingshoefer led the team with six points and Tayla Parkes also had a couple of goals.

Lucy is just incredible, said Civico, of freshman Bannatyne. She’s so tough and so competitive. She’s fun and she likes hockey and she has a great perspective.