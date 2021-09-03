The Houston Map Company, makers of the famous Key Map, is still at it in 2021





Of course, we may no longer use a physical map to get around. Either you know by heart where you are going, or you connect your destination to, for example, Google Maps and let the turn-by-turn directions determine your ride.

But that hasn’t stopped Key Map owner and cartographer Steve Hubbs from bringing in a new class of customers. How? “We can put a map on anything,” said Hubbs, leaning against a modified ping pong table with a map of Houston as the playing surface. The Houston Map Company, as Key Map is now called, wants you to think more about maps – from a table tennis court to a wall in your living room. Hubbs, a longtime employee, took over the company in 2016 after its previous owner, Jen Marie Rau, retired. Rau (daughter of Key Map founder Jim Rau) regretted the turnout in online map services such as Google Maps and Apples Maps, according to Tony Freemantle in the Houston Chronicle. Hubbs saw the changing customer base as an opportunity rather than a death knell. In the time since he took over, Hubbs and the company have introduced a range of new products that have kept them afloat well into 2021. They’re still making their signature Key Map book that’s mostly used by real estate agents, firefighters, and bloodthirsty media charged with chasing ambulances (like yours truly, once upon a time). But in addition to the original orange-bound map book, Hubbs began offering unique products, including custom aerial photography. The company is working with a contractor who flies high over Houston every few weeks and creates high-resolution images, which Hubbs overlays on the signature map and sells to customers. In an ever-expanding region, developers are in constant need of up-to-date footage of properties across the area. They also make unique cards for businesses, school districts, and yes, even a giant wall print for a high-profile real estate couple to hang in their home. And it has paid off. “There’s a resurgence in the need for the product and the people coming in,” Hubbs said. “They’re just happy to see us.” The process is simple. Customers can walk in and request a map, aerial photography, or custom design from anywhere in the Greater Houston area, and Hubbs and the company will get to work. Sometimes it’s a 3-by-4-foot wall hanger that shows Houston’s highway dartboard for a map aficionado, or maybe it’s for a new restaurant that needs to visualize the delivery radius. The company has also created a custom map book with details about each of Bayous of Harris County and a detailed look at petrochemical facilities along the Gulf Coast. Some school districts in the Houston area have ordered maps with school attendance zones, making good use of Key Map’s internal mapping service. “The school districts were trying to make wall maps on their own,” Hubbs said. “But their computers won’t put every (street) name on it. The computer program won’t do it. “It’s like being zoomed out on Google Maps and only showing a few roads,” Hubbs said. “If you zoom out on our maps, every road will appear. All roads will always be on our maps.” That process began in 1973 when founder Jim Rau created the first map of Houston and founded the Key Map company. By the early 2000s, when Hubbs was first hired, he helped create the first digitized version of the map — which is used to this day. Street by street, Hubbs and other cartographers hand-drawn the map based on satellite imagery, placing each street name individually in Harris County and various surrounding communities. It was a monstrous undertaking that continues to yield benefits to this day. But even with a new vision for the future of the Houston Map Company, the original product remains king.

"It has that familiar look that Houston has come to expect all these years," Hubbs said. "We haven't really changed the format. We've kept the Key Map as a premium map. It's easy to read, easy to understand. We tell people to show their 16-year-old how to use the map. Throw it in their suitcase. … At least you can come home.' The store is located at 1212 Durham Drive.





