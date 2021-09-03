Two Capital District Athletes Named for the U.S. Women’s National Hockey Team





SARATOGA SPRINGS Kelsey Briddell (Saratoga Springs HS 14) and Carrie Hanks (Niskayuna HS 14) were recently named to the 2021-2022 U.S. women’s national hockey team. This is the first time that two local athletes have been selected for the national team. Briddell and Hanks were selected after a competitive trial period that included inter-team matches, two-day training, strength and conditioning tests and international competition. Briddell was a four-year standout with UAlbany (2018), playing a part as a freshman in the school’s first-ever Final Four appearance in the NCAA Division I National Championships. Hanks started every game in her four-year career at the University of Maryland and helped the Terrapins to the national championship game in her senior year. The US national team recently closed a four-game international schedule, each playing two games against Belgium and defending the 2016 Olympic champion, Great Britain. Briddell earned her first caps in international competition, starting in three of those competitions. Hanks, meanwhile, stayed home and worked closely with the national team’s strength coach and physiotherapist who was recovering from foot surgery; she had extensive international experience in 2019. Briddell and Hanks were both All-State high school hockey athletes and teammates for several years on the highly regarded ADK Club Team. ADK under the coaching of UAlbany head coach Phil Skyes, and his wife, Jean has produced an extensive list of Division I field hockey athletes. The US national team is currently in Charlotte, where they will continue to train until December. The team will travel to Santiago, Chile in January, followed by a European tour. Both Briddell and Hanks trained at Saratoga Peak Performance under the direction of Kelsey’s father, Dr. Bryan Briddell. Kelsey and Carrie are undoubtedly two of the hardest-working athletes I’ve ever had the pleasure of training, Briddell said. However, what sets them apart from other hard-working athletes is their incredible focus and attention to detail. Both are intrinsically motivated and always put extra time into their fitness and stick skills. Their nutrition is impeccable, they get their needed sleep and they are excellent at recovery strategies. You can’t ask for two more coachable athletes.

