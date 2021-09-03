Sports
Meet Avani Lekhara, the first woman from India to claim Paralympic (or Olympic) gold
Earlier this week, India achieved a historic first at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo when Avani Lekhara became the first Indian woman to claim gold at the Paralympics or Olympics.
19-year-old Lekhara won the SH1 event with a women’s 10m air rifle with a score of 249.6, breaking the Paralympic record and breaking the world record. Chinese Zhang Cuiping claimed silver and Ukrainian Iryna Shcetnik earned bronze.
I can’t describe this feeling, I feel like I’m on top of the world. It is inexplicable, Lekhara told Olympic Information Service (OIS) after her gold medal-winning performance.
India, the world’s second most populous country with a population of 1.33 billion, has now won a total of six gold medals in Paralympic history and 10 gold medals in the Olympics. But all those medals minus Lekharas were earned by men.
Lekhara is also only the third Indian woman to win a Paralympic medal of any color, joining Deepa Malik (silver in shot put F53 at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games) and Bhavina Patel (silver in table tennis C4, also at the Tokyo Paralympics).
In 2012, Lekhara suffered a spinal cord injury in a car accident. While our family was on their way to Dholpur from Jaipur, our car skidded and overturned, her father Praveen told the Times of India. My wife, son Arnav and I suffered injuries that healed over time, but Avani ended up with a damaged spinal cord. The girl who used to be fond of dancing and extracurricular activities at school suddenly found herself in a dark corner.
It was Praveen who encouraged her daughter to try para sports and introduced her to both archery and shooting.
My father took me to the shooting range, Lekhara recalled OIS. I took a few pictures and they were pretty good. So I just started as a hobby, and here I am.
Follow Alex Azzi on Twitter @AlexAzziNBC
How to watch the Tokyo Paralympic Games
NBC will provide more than 1,200 hours of Paralympic coverage. Here are some highlights:
A full Paralympic TV schedule (including an overview of coverage on NBC, NBCSN and Olympic Channel) can be found here.
Events can also be livestreamed on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. More info is available here.
More Paralympic Coverage
2021 Paralympic Games: Women won 65% of Team USA’s medals in Tokyo Stickney anchors American women to gold in medley swimming With 100 meters silver, Jaleen Roberts adds second Paralympic medal to Tokyo
Meet Avani Lekhara, the first woman from India to claim Paralympic (or Olympic) gold originally appeared on NBCSports.com
Sources
2/ http://sports.yahoo.com/meet-avani-lekhara-first-woman-151659045.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]