Sullivan takes the reins with Morgan Football

By By Dean Bibens • 09/02/2021 01:54 pm EST • Last updated 09/02/2021 01:55 pm

Kevin Sullivan’s busy schedule just got a lot busier. Kevin, a Plainville native who works as a physical therapist at Waterbury Hospital, is ready to take on a new challenge as he begins his first season as head coach of the Morgan soccer team this fall.

Originally from Waterbury, Kevin grew up with a love for football, eventually playing defensively at King’s College in Pennsylvania. Kevin was the offensive coordinator at Newington High School for five years before making the jump to the Morgan head coach role.

“I love the game. I started coaching young people when I was in high school, and the coaching bug kind of stuck with me,” Kevin says. “Eventually I got my coaching certification through the CIAC and it has long been a goal of mine to become a head coach of a team.”

A typical day in the life of Morgan’s new coach begins when he wakes up at 5:30 am. Kevin arrives at the hospital around 7am and is then ready at 2pm. After work, Kevin makes the one-hour drive to Clinton for the Huskies’ exercise.

Although the schedule is hectic, Kevin wouldn’t trade it for anything as he embarks on this new chapter in his life.

“Fortunately, I have a great boss at the hospital. During the football season, I go in a little earlier and leave around 2am every day,” Kevin says. “The drive from Waterbury to Clinton can be difficult at times, but I like having that time in the car to decompress during a long day.”

Kevin ran a spread offensive in Newington and is implementing that formation at Morgan this year. Kevin believes his players will perform better if they are given the space to operate on the pitch.

“We are definitely going to be a spread out team this year. I like getting our boys into space,” Kevin says. “You have to be able to run and throw the ball in this league we are in right now. We’re trying to create mismatches with the defense and take what they’re going to give us.”

Morgan was unable to play football in the traditional 11-on-11 tackle format last year after the 2020 season was canceled by the CIAC. In his first year at the helm, Kevin expects the Huskies to improve their performance from two years ago when they finished with a 1-9 record.

“That’s the most important thing we want to do here, get better. We have a lot of guys here who are eager to compete in full contact games after missing that last season,” Kevin says. “We want to create a winning culture here, and that’s great because this is a blank slate. We can writing our own history this season.”

Morgan returns several seniors this year, including captain Drew Nye, the team’s quarterback. Wide receiver Alex Fratamico, wide receiver/linebacker Garret Garbinski and center/linebacker Jordan Armstrong are the other senior captains for the Huskies

“Recently we could finally scrim and I saw a lot of positive things. Drew started a few games as a sophomore, and it’s good that we have some seniors who played varsity a few years ago,” Kevin says. “I think a lot of teams are in the same boat with the eradication of COVID last year. I’m excited to see where we can go as a team this year.”

Kevin will serve as Morgan’s primary offensive player during his first season with Morgan. As the Huskies gear up to hit the gridiron, Kevin looks forward to working with John Bozzi, the team’s new defensive coordinator.

“I’m excited to have John on the staff with me,” Kevin says. “We are both ready to start this season and our expectations are high.”