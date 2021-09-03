Hockey Manitoba Representative Shares Thoughts On New Vaccine Mandates In Sports – Winnipeg





A representative from Hockey Manitoba (HM) shared his thoughts on the new public health decisions with 680 CJOB on Thursday. Under the new public health rules, children who cannot receive the COVID-19 vaccine must be accompanied by a vaccinated adult. And if the parent has not been vaccinated, they cannot enter a sports facility. Peter Woods, executive director of Hockey Manitoba, delved into the matter, telling CJOB that it “becomes problematic at some stages with young children unable to accompany (their parents) to the facilities.” “Those parents who haven’t been diligent, we certainly feel for them. But it is necessary to get that vaccination, as we all know, to ensure the safety of everyone,” he said. Beginning Friday, Manitobans who wish to attend a sporting event or visit a leisure center must be fully vaccinated, with the exception of those who ineligible for the vaccine. Story continues under ad The province’s top physician, Brent Roussin, announced these new public health regulations on Aug. 24, along with former Manitoba Prime Minister Brian Pallister. Read more: Manitoba Brings Back Mask Mandate, Requires Vaccination For Some Government Employees Roussin said these new orders are being implemented in an effort to prevent a fourth wave of COVID-19 in the province. Trending stories Federal leaders face COVID-19 and vaccinations in first election debate

Vaccine skeptic Joe Rogan tests positive for COVID-19 Ensuring people are fully immunized before attending higher-risk events, activities and services will reduce the spread of the virus in the community, Roussin said. These new orders will directly affect coaches, parents, children and volunteers of various sporting events, such as ice hockey. Read more: Hiring, preserving the next battle for some Manitoba businesses hit hard by COVID-19 Hockey Manitoba may be very understanding of the new rules, but Woods said he’s heard quite a bit of controversy. “Some think that way because they wouldn’t be able to enter the facility if they didn’t have a vaccination right now, and they’d be 42 days away from actually doing that,” Woods said. Vaccines are our protection against the fourth wave, vaccines are our protection against future lockdowns, vaccines are how we get our lives back, former Prime Minister Pallister said on the day the new rules were announced. Story continues under ad In a general sense, Manitoba has delayed the start of each wave. But when it does, it has touched us deeply, Pallister said. Woods hopes that the vaccine pushback will not come at the hands of hardworking volunteers and coaches. “There are a lot of requirements for them and I don’t think they have signed up for many of these issues, but we certainly applaud and appreciate everyone who contributes to our programs.”















