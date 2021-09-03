Sri Lanka Cricket Aims To Launch Womens T20 League In October





Sri Lanka Cricket Aims To Launch Women’s T20 League In October The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is likely to launch the T20 women’s cricket competition of Lanka in October this year and the tournament will reportedly take place with four teams. Sri Lankan cricket has not made much progress in recent years and this is sure to take them to a greater height. Sri Lanka cricket is also looking for a suitable sports agency or marketing agency to help them move the tournament forward. Sri Lanka was also a hot spot for Covid -19 at this time, with the recent Afghanistan vs Pakistan series being postponed due to the island’s lockdown. This will be a great incentive for the fans of Sri Lanka to see how a women’s cricket league gains its status in the country. Sri Lanka Women’s Team[photo: Twitter] Sri Lanka Cricket Invites Interests From Foreign Players Sri Lanka Cricket CEO Ashley de Silva has sparked interest from foreign players and stated that the tournament can go on even with only the local players if the foreign players are not interested. So far, the tournament is likely to be held in Dambulla or Pallekele and is expected to be a four-team affair in a 10-day tournament. Each team can have a maximum of 16 players in the roster, with a maximum of six players from the full roster and associated countries. Even if there are no foreign players, we continue with the local players. As for foreign coaches, depends on the offers we get in terms of franchise owners for the teams. Sri Lanka Cricket CEO Ashley de Silva told ESPNcricinfo. SLC CEO Ashley De Silva (Photo-Twitter) Sri Lanka Womens Cricket Team Awaits International Games The Sri Lankan cricket board has not announced any international matches for the women’s team recently and their last assignment was in the T20 Worldcup in March 2020 against women from Bangladesh. They are likely to compete in the November-December ODI World Cup qualifier in Zimbabwe, which will be their first assignment in a long time. Sri Lanka Women’s Team[photo: Twitter] The Sri Lanka women’s team is ranked 9th in the ICC ODI ranking for teams with 47 rating points. Also read: Watch: Yuvraj Singh mimics Ishant Sharmas’ voice as he wishes the Pacer on his 33rd birthday The mail Sri Lanka Cricket Aims To Launch Womens T20 League In October appeared first on CricketAddictor.

