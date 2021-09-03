Tennessee Football: QB Joe Milton inconsistent on Tennessee debut





After another long, tumultuous outdoor season, the Tennessee Volunteers took to the field Thursday night to begin another era of football. Josh Heupel is now in charge, bringing his powerful attack to Knoxville. Joe Milton also came with him, a transfer from Michigan and born in Orlando. Milton was named starter Monday and got off to a white-hot start to open the game against Bowling Green. The 6-5, 244-pound quarterback led the Volunteers 14-0 after just a handful of minutes. He was efficient and attacking, took what was given to him and moved quickly across the field. Milton scored the first touchdown of the games and held the ball to himself on a four-yard touchdown run. After those two touchdowns, however, the wheels fell off for Milton. A disastrous second quarter had Bowling Green within striking distance at halftime, as the Falcons trailed 14-6. Milton struggled to complete passes, or even find an open receiver. Tennessee went back to the ground game to open the third quarter with great success. You kind of got the sense that Heupel knew he could have whatever he wanted on the ground, but he also had to see something from his new starting quarterback. Honestly, after those first two scoring runs, we didn’t see much of the passing game. Milton failed on a few deep shots and barely missed a wide open Cedric Tillman. He sailed long both attempts. Milton also seemed a little slow to read his books through the night, which got him into trouble in the sack, eventually leading to a fumble. Josh Heupel on Joe Milton’s performance: There were a few moments where I didn’t like his decision making. There are some things he needs to clean up, but there were also some positives. Ben McKee (@benmckee14) September 3, 2021 Josh Heupel on Joe Milton: “There was nothing earth-shattering that we thought we had to change. We believe in Joe.” #Vols Eric Cain (@_Cainer) September 3, 2021 He ended his evening by finally hitting a low, thanks to a superb end zone effort from Cedric Tillman. Milton finished the night 11-23, 140 yards and a touchdown. It started 9/11 the night and then got freezing cold. It should certainly be noted that Milton was also a big part of the hasty attack tonight. It wasn’t just scrambling, which he did a lot, but it was designed runs. Reading options, postponing draws, the staff clearly wanted to utilize its athleticism. In all, Milton ran 14 times for 44 yards and two touchdowns. It’s also noteworthy that Hendon Hooker ended the game over Harrison Bailey, as Tennessee stuck to the run-first theme. Both Milton and Heupel deserve a little grace here. The game was one of a new system in a new place, it was never going to be perfect. But the long dry spell in the second quarter against a really bad opponent is worrying, especially considering Milton never found his groove again. Tennessee will need a much more efficient effort against a good Pitt team next week. The staff now has a few extra days to process and adjust these. Let’s see if we see some growth next Saturday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rockytoptalk.com/2021/9/3/22655297/quarterback-joe-milton-inconsistent-tennessee-vols-football-debut-bowling-green The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos