Untold: Crime and Sanctions shows the crazy side of the Danbury Trashers





Chances are you haven’t heard of the Danbury Trashers before August. Not unless you lived in Connecticut. Unless you were a fan of the defunct United Hockey League. Unless you are really immersed in the strange, wild and crazy depths of hockey that the ordinary fan will have touched. And yet it is currently the subject of one of Netflix’s trending documentaries. Released at the end of August, the streaming service launched Untold: Crime and Punishments, the story of the crazy beginnings of the Trashers minor pro hockey team. Jimmy Galante, a “true Tony Soprano” as he is described in the film, bought an expansion hockey team for $500,000 and put his son in charge. Not the craziest thing you’ve ever heard, when you consider that rich guys buy expensive things for their kids all the time. But they usually don’t gift their 17-year-old sons a hockey team and put them in charge of the organization. But that’s exactly what Galante did for his high school kids, AJ Oh boy. The Trashers were focused on having a badboy image – piss everyone off and conquer the hearts of the working class town. The first player to be signed by the teenage GM was Brent Gretzky – yes, the former NHLer known for contributing a whopping four points to the greatest brother duo in hockey history. That, plus the ridiculous age of the man behind the surgery, should have made them the laughing stock of the competition. And somehow they became one of the best teams in the UHL. They had Jon Mirasty, a well-known hockey goon who had nearly 400 penalty minutes in his freshman year of pro hockey and did his best to cut into anyone’s head who got in his way. They had Rumun “Nigerian Nightmare” Ndur, a former Buffalo Sabres, New York Rangers and Atlanta Thrasher heavyweight who had 289 penalty minutes in his year with the Thrashers. One of the stars of the show was Brad Wingfeld, a Canadian tough guy who rightfully had 576 penalty minutes with Elmira in 2002-03. Among other things, they showed his leg in the wrong direction, he was screaming in excruciating pain and, oh, part of his missing finger from another hockey incident. So you can start telling what team they were trying to build here. They even had Mike Rupp, who was two years away from scoring the winning goal to win the Stanley Cup for the New Jersey Devils. With the exclusion of the NHL, Rupp’s inclusion was absolutely unique, but he was a near point-per-game player in a city that couldn’t get enough of an NHL-caliber player in the fold. to have. This was pure minor league hockey at its… worst? But it was a hit, with most games throughout the season packed to the brim with fans looking for a show. It was the first real professional hockey team in town and they embraced the really weird team. But there were issues behind the scenes, and that’s the focal point of the film. Without giving too much away, there’s a reason the team is named after literal trash with an angry round trash can as its logo. While Galante and his family quickly became known for having a hockey team with a combat focus, it wasn’t how Papa made his money to fund everything, and there were some other legal issues with the team and the league behind the scenes. With money made elsewhere, the Trashers had the highest payroll in the league — and it wasn’t legal. The team only lasted two years, but they are always a popular trivia piece in minor league hockey history. If you’re a true crime fan with a sporty twist, you’ll love this. Untold is a five-part documentary series about other controversial sports moments, including a look at the infamous Malice at the Palace. It is designed so that sports fans will enjoy it, but also non-sports fans will not be confused. That solid mix of storytelling has helped the show a lot, and it’s definitely worth checking out if you’re into crazy hockey retelling.

