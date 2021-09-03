MAL vs BUL Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, XI Play, Pitch Report, Dream11 Team, Continental Cup T20I Injury Update





Continental Cup Dream11 Prediction Fantasy Cricket Tips Dream11 Team MAL vs BUL Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, XI Play, Pitch Report, Dream11 Team, Injury Update of Continental Cup T20I match between Malta and Bulgaria. They will play against each other for the first time this season in the Continental Cup T20I. MAL vs BUL Continental Cup T20I Match 5 Details: the 5e match of the Continental Cup T20I match between Malta versus Bulgaria at 3rd September at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground. This game starts at 3:00 PM IST and the live score and commentary can be seen on FanCode and CricketAddictor website. MAL vs BUL Continental Cup T20I Match 5 Example: This match will be the meeting between the two sides of Group A of this season of the Continental Cup T20I. Malta will face Bulgaria for the first time in this season’s fifth match of the Continental Cup T20I. Malta is currently in second position on this season’s Continental Cup T20I points table, while Bulgaria is currently bottom of the points table. Malta played one game in this season of the Continental Cup T20I where Luxembourg defeated them by 4 wickets, while Bulgaria also played one match this season, losing to Luxembourg by 62 runs. MAL vs BUL Continental Cup T20I Match 5 Weather Forecast: The temperature is expected to hover around 23C on match day with a humidity of 39% and a wind speed of 10 km/h. There is no chance of precipitation during the game. MAL vs BUL Continental Cup T20I match 5 pitch report: The Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground is a hit-friendly surface and is expected to assist the batters here again. Pacers were able to get some help in the second half of the match, while spinners got no help from the wicket. Average 1NS collection score: The average score of the first innings on this wicket is 170. Record of chasing teams: The team that bats second does not enjoy good records here. They have a win rate of 40 on this job. Story continues MAL vs BUL Continental Cup T20I Match 5 Injury Update: (Will be added when there is an update) MAL vs BUL Continental Cup T20I Match 5 Probable XIs: Malta: Sam Aquilina, Zeeshan Khan, Indika Thilan Perera, Samuel Stanislaus, Varun Prasath Thamotharam, Bikram Arora, Basil George, Muhammad Bilal, Washeem Abbas, Amar Sharma, Niraj Khanna Bank: Haroon Mughal, Suhrid Roy, Lee Tuck Bulgaria: Kevin Dsouza, Omar Rasool, Ishan Aravinda-De Silva, Vasil Hristov, Hristov Lakov, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Prakash Mishra, Mukul Kadyan, Albin Jacob, Atagyul Ahmadhel, Dimo ​​Krasimirov Nikolov Bank: Delrick Vinu Varghese, Akshay Harikumar, Nikolay Yordanov Top Picks for Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Cricket Tips: Varun Prasath Thamotharama is a left-handed batsman and left-arm medium-pacer from Malta. He hit 28 runs and took 1 wicket in the last game. Samuel Stanislaus is a right-handed batsman from Malta who hits one-down for them. He hit 28 runs in the last game. Hristo Lakovy is a right-handed batsman and right-handed fast bowler from Bulgaria. He scored 1 run and took 1 wicket in the last match. Kevin DSouza is a right-handed batsman from Bulgaria who opens the innings for them. He hit 39 runs in the last game. MAL vs BUL Continental Cup T20I Match 5 Captain and Vice Captain Choices: Captain Bakhtiar Tahiri, Varun Prasath Thamotharam Vice Captain Hristo Lakov, Prakash Mishra Featured Play XI No.1 for MAL vs BUL Dream11 Team: goalkeeper Omar Rasool batters Kevin Dsouza, Zeeshan Khan, Samuel Stanislaus Allrounder Bakhtiar Tahiri (C)Prakash Mishra, Hristo Lakov (VC), Varun Prasath Thamotharama bowlers Albin Jacob, Amar Sharma, Washem Abbas MAL vs BUL Dream11 Prediction Featured Play XI No.2 for MAL vs BUL Dream11 Team: goalkeeper Sam Aquilina batters Kevin Dsouza, Zeeshan Khan, Samuel Stanislaus Allrounders Bakhtiar Tahiri, Prakash Mishra (VC), Hristo Lakov, Varun Prasath Thamotharam (C) bowlers Albin Jacob, Amar Sharma, Washem Abbas MAL vs BUL Dream11 Prediction MAL vs BUL Continental Cup T20I Match 5 Expert Advice: Bakhtiar Tahiri will be a good captaincy for the small leagues. Sam Aquilina and Bikram Arora are the point picks here. The best suggested combination for this game is 1-3-4-3. MAL vs BUL Continental Cup T20I Match 5 Probable Winners: Bulgaria is expected to win this match. The mail MAL vs BUL Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, XI Play, Pitch Report, Dream11 Team, Continental Cup T20I Injury Update appeared first on CricketAddictor.

