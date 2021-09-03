Oklahoma Football: Five Big Questions Entering the 2021 Season (Defense)

Other than Nik Bonitto or Perrion Winfrey, which defensive Sooner is most likely to take home first-team All-Big 12 honors in 2021?

All: Isaiah Thomas. I’ll grab the low hanging fruit here. Thomas broke out last season with 8.5 sacks in 11 sacks, the third highest total in the conference. He had a total of 13 tackles for loss, putting him in the top five of the Big 12. I would say the biggest threat to his bid for all conference honors would be the fact that OU could rotate more than 14 players on the defensive line. this year.

Stephen: I’m going here with Brian Asamoah. He led the team in tackles last season, recording the same number of tackles-for-loss as Perrion Winfrey. He flew around the field towards the second half of last season and I think he has shown a lot of improvement in playing in space. With another year under Brian Odom, I think hell is definitely in the talk of one of the best linebackers in the Big 12.

Seth: I can see Jalen Redmond emerging as an All-Big 12 first teamer towards the end of the season. After opting out of the 2020 season, I predict Hell will pick up where he last left off as one of the most athletically gifted D-linemen in the conference. As long as he remains available, I don’t see him making his way to All-Big 12 honors after the regular season. The depth in the front is just dumb at OU right now, and Redmond is a big part of that.

Jacqueline: Ill go with Woodi Washington who plays the ball better than any OU CB we’ve seen in years. Yes, that’s a depressingly low bar, but the man embodies Alex Grinch’s vision for the position and is very different from what we’d see of this group during the Mike Stoops/Kerry Cooks era. Corners of the previous regime were often physically outmatched by big receivers and hesitant to turn and look for the ball. Fortunately, this is no longer a concern.

What off-the-radar name should OU fans keep in mind as the season kicks off?

All: Justin Harrington. It must come down as a shock that Harrington hasn’t moved to safety or nickel with his size (6-3, 217 pounds), all signs continue to point to him playing cornerback. That means Harrington will have a lot of competition for snaps against other candidates like DJ Graham, Woodi Washington and Jaden Davis. However, it is clear that Alex Grinch loves Harrington’s potential as a cover man.

Stephen: Keyshawn Lawrence. There was probably some expectation that Lawrence would transition as a plug-and-play man, but he only had one season of college football to his name and a covid season with that. He didn’t necessarily shine during the spring, as it took time to learn the Grinch system and caused some of that hype to fade. Oklahoma hasn’t had a physical freak like Lawrence in the defensive backfield in a while. A 61,210 pound DB running somewhere in the 4.4s can be an absolute monster in the Grinchs system. If what comes out of the fall camp is indeed true, Lawrence will be a factor for Oklahoma this season.

Seth: Watch out for sophomore OLB Brynden Walker. He saw a fair amount of time in his first collegiate season last fall and I expect his production to increase in the second year. Currently used in that Bonitto, EDGE/RUSH role, and at 62,243 he has the size (and physicality) to make a remarkable impact at this level.

Jacqueline: In-state product Jordan Kelley is my pick here as Perrion Winfrey’s nose gear backup looks poised to play a pivotal role on the defensive front. With rear-view injuries, his physically imposing nature should ensure that OU doesn’t see much of a decrease in disturbance when Winfrey needs a breather.

In your opinion, is this the year OU’s defenses are finally good enough to legitimately place OU in the race for a national championship?

All: That’s quite a loaded question, because the Sooners had a legitimate chance at a national title in 2017. That defense was far worse than what I expect to see on the field this fall.

In other words, yes. My main concern for the postseason is pulling a team with a more physical running game to take advantage of a DL built for disruption.

Stephen: Alex Grinch has transformed this Oklahoma defense in a short time. There’s a lot of talk about the staff and body types, but I don’t think enough praise is given to how much the culture has changed. These players and coaches come out of the tunnel with an edge and the mindset that they can beat anyone. A big difference from going out and surviving enough for the offense. So I’m going with yes.

Seth: In short, yes. I do believe that this defense of the OU is good enough to compete for a national title. The powers that be have done an impressive job hiring tenacious recruiters who can also develop these recruits into the caliber of championship-winning players. At the moment it appears that the defensive front is further than the secondary, but neither unit is where they were two or three years ago. Still, the real test will only come in the playoffs, where the Sooners have yet to put on a respectable defensive show.

Jacqueline: Absolutely, and this is the first time I’ve felt this way in over ten years. The 2013 and 2015 defenses put in respectable efforts, but those groups didn’t have the depth, the athletes, or the coaching to really compete with the country’s more physical rosters. The fact that Grinch has been able to solve these problems in such a short time is both a testament to his expertise and an indictment of past leadership. In any case, it’s a breath of fresh air for OU fans, who are now justifiably excited to see their defense take the field.

Who is your favorite position coach on the defensive side of the ball? (Note: May contain Alex Grinch)

All: Calvin Thibodeaux. I like them all, honestly, but I like Thibodeaux’s story. His coaching resume is all about grinding. For OU: graduating assistant from junior college to Dartmouth to Tulsa to Kansas.

After a few disappointing seasons for OUs DL early in Thibodeaux’s tenure, Lincoln Rileys’ faith in him is now looking pretty bright.

Stephen: I’m going with Jamar Cain. Cain was an excellent compliment to Calvin Thibodeaux on the field. As a recruiter, he is arguably Oklahomas most underrated employee. His early resume includes being the primary recruiter for Clayton Smith, Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge and Ethan Downs. He also played the role of secondary recruiter for 4-star DL, Kelvin Gilliam in 2021. Looking to 2022, Cain has a verbal commitment from 4-star DL, Derrick Moore and has brought Oklahoma into the conversation for one of the top pass rushers in the country in Marvin Jones Jr.

Seth: A few years ago, Kenneth Murray’s praise for Brian Odom sold me completely to the inside linebackers coach, and while I can find a dozen or so great things about one of the OU’s coaches, Odom strikes me as a man who stands completely for everything this program is about. He’s from the state of Oklahoma, won a national championship with the Sooners, and he understands the standard the greats of the past have set for him.

Jacqueline: I could really go with any of them, but mine could be Roy Manning. Many people doubted him when the recruitment was made, but his group has improved as much as anyone else in the past two years. He recruits at a high level and the enthusiasm he brings is palpable. I don’t know why anyone wouldn’t want to play for the man.

Which past defensive earlier of the past decade or so would you have liked to see in the Alex Grinchs system?

All: Easy – Eric Striker. Grinch could have used a chaos cop like Striker in so many ways. It just seems like a perfect fit.

Stephen: Obo Okoronkwo would have been a lot of fun to watch. I can’t help but think what Addison Gumbs could have become given the current staff’s ability to develop.

Seth: Tony Jefferson. Personally, Hell would always be one of my favorite Sooner DBs, and I would have loved the chance to see how his leadership could have impacted this team. Plus, the dude just came out.

Jacqueline: I will follow Allen’s lead and go with Striker. He was an insanely disruptive force from 2013-15, but can you imagine how dangerous he would have been with a front seven like that to take some of the pressure off him? Offensive schemes were so heavily aimed at him, and if guys like Perrion Winfrey or Jalen Redmond were around to command some attention, he could have done even more damage.

BONUS: What’s your favorite pregame drink?

All: Bud Heavy, though I’m not above a hard seltzer before temperatures drop in November.

Stephen: If it’s an 11am kickoff, I’ll go with a spicy Bloody Mary. Other kick-off times: Pacifico

Seth: As a resident non-drinker, I have a sprite.

Jacqueline: For these hot early games, I’m going with ranch water, which is basically just blanco tequila with seltzer water, lime juice, and sea salt. Cold games call for Hot Damn 100.

DOUBLE BONUS: Who’s your pick to win the Super Bowl this year?

All: chiefs. Doubtless.

Stephen: chiefs. Fixed many of their problems along the offensive line this offseason.

Seth: Browns, and they will also cover the spread.

Jacqueline: My Kansas City Chiefs of course! I have suffered a long time and I now cherish the glow of consistent success.