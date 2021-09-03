ROM vs THEIR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, XI Play, Pitch Report, Dream11 Team, Continental Cup T20I Injury Update





Continental Cup Dream11 Prediction Fantasy Cricket Tips Dream11 Team ROM vs THEIR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Play XI, Pitch Report, Dream11 Team, Injury Update of Continental Cup T20I match between Romania and Hungary. They will play against each other for the first time this season in the Continental Cup T20I. ROM vs THEIR Continental Cup T20I Match 6 Details: the 6e competition of the Continental Cup T20I will be Romania on 3 . take on Hungaryrd September at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground. This game starts at 6:00 PM IST and the live score and commentary can be seen on FanCode and CricketAddictor website. ROM vs THEIR Continental Cup T20I Match 6 Example: This match will be the battle between the two sides of Group B of this season of the Continental Cup T20I. Romania will face Hungary for the first time in this season’s sixth game of the Continental Cup T20I. Romania is currently in second position on this season’s Continental Cup T20I points list, while Hungary is currently at the top of the points list. Romania plays their second game of this season of the Continental Cup T20I while Hungary played one game this season, beating the Czech Republic by 5 runs. ROM vs THEIR Continental Cup T20I Match 6 Weather Forecast: The temperature is expected to hover around 23C on match day with a humidity of 38% and a wind speed of 8 km/h. There is no chance of precipitation during the game. ROM vs THEIR Continental Cup T20I match 6 pitch report: The surface at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground is a strike-friendly wicket and is expected to help the batters immensely in both innings. There is very little help for the pacers in the beginning, and the spinners will have to cast tight lengths to make a purchase. Average 1NS collection score: The average score of the first innings on this wicket is 170. Record of chasing teams: The team that bats second does not enjoy good records here. They have a win rate of 40 on this job. Story continues ROM vs THEIR Continental Cup T20I Match 6 Injury Update: (Will be added when there is an update) ROM vs THEIR Continental Cup T20I Match 6 Probable XIs: Romania: Satwik Nadigotla, Abdul Shakoor, Ramesh Satheesan, Gohar Manan, Taranjeet-Singh, Sami-Ullah, Cosmin Zavoiu, Aftab Ahmed Kayani, Imran Haider, Waqar Abbasi, Shantanu Vashisht Bank: Sivakumar Periyalwar, Pavel Florin, Vasu Saini Hungary: Satyadeep Ashwathnarayan, Abhishek Ahuja, Ali Almaz, Abhishek Kheterpal, Marc Ahuja, Zeeshan Khan, Harsh Mandhyan, Salman Khan-II, Asanka Weligamage, Sandeep Mohandas, Nishantha Liyanage Bank: Khaibar Deldar, Sanjay Kumar, Safi Zahiru Top Picks for Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Cricket Tips: Gohar Manan is a right-handed batsman from Romania who usually opens the innings for them. He has broken 189 runs so far in his 11-game T20I career. Ramesh Satheesan is a right-handed batsman and right-arm off-break bowler from Romania. He has hammered 417 runs and amassed 9 wickets so far in his 13 match T20I career. Hard Mandhya is a right-handed batsman and right-arm off-break bowler from Hungary. He hit 23 runs and took 1 wicket in the last game. Zeeshan Khan is a right-handed batsman and right-handed fast bowler from Hungary. He has hammered 75 runs and scalped 2 wickets in the last match. ROM vs THEIR Continental Cup T20I Match 6 Captain and Vice Captain Choices: Captain Gohar Manan, Zeeshan Khan Vice Captain Harsh Mandhyan, Ramesh Satheesan Suggested play XI No.1 for ROM vs THEIR Dream11 Team: goalkeeper Satwik Nadigotla batters Abishek Ahuja, Gohar Manan (C), Ramesh Satheesan Allrounders Harsh Mandhyan (VC), Salman Khan-II, Sami Ullah, Zeeshan Khan Bowlers Asanka Weligamage, Sandeep Mohandas, Shantanu Vashisht ROM vs THEIR Dream11 Prediction Suggested play XI No.2 for ROM vs THEIR Dream11 Team: goalkeeper Satwik Nadigotla batters Abhishek Ahuja, Gohar Manan, Ramesh Satheesan (VC) Allrounders Harsh Mandhya, Salman Khan II, Zeeshan Khan (C) bowlers Asanka Weligamage, Sandeep Mohandas, Shantanu Vashisht, Imran Haider ROM vs THEIR Dream11 Prediction ROM vs THEIR Continental Cup T20I Match 6 Expert Advice: Gohar Manan will be a good captaincy for the small leagues. Imran Haider and Taranjeet-Singh are the point picks here. The best suggested combination for this game is 1-3-4-3. ROM vs THEIR Continental Cup T20I Match 6 Probable Winners: Romania is expected to win this match. The mail ROM vs THEIR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, XI Play, Pitch Report, Dream11 Team, Continental Cup T20I Injury Update appeared first on CricketAddictor.

