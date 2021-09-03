College Football Week 1 Viewing Guide





Week 0 was a fun little tease of college football season. It’s time for week 1 and the rest of the league to play. There are many games/prospects to keep an eye on. I will choose a bundle of games based on matchups and talent to follow. I will list the positions of need based on the positions we need to address. Currently, in order of need, those positions are as follows: CB, EDGE, G, S, TE, RT, WR, LB, IDL, RB * Indicates they caught my attention Ohio St, vs. Minnesota, 8:00 PM EST, FOX – Thursday 2-9 Ohio State *CB, Sevyn Banks, #7 *EDGE, Tyreke Smith, #11 *EDGE, Zach Harrison, #9 S, Marcus Hooker, #23 *T, Thayer Munford, #75 *WR, Chris Olave, #2 *WR, Garrett Wilson, #5 *IDL, Haskell Garrett, #92 *RB, Master Teague III, #33 Minnesota CB, Coney Durr, #16 EDGE, Boye Mafe, #34 *IOL, John Michael Schmitz, #60 S, Justus Harris, #21 S, Benny Sapp III, #22 *T, Daniel Faalele, #78 T/IOL, Blaise Andries, #77 *WR, Chris Autman-Bell, #7 – Hurt *RB, Mohamed Ibrahim, #24 North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech, 6:00 PM EST, ESPN – Friday 9/3 North Carolina EDGE, Tomon Fox, #12 IDL, Raymond Vohasek, #51 Virginia Tech CB, Chamarri Conner, #22 EDGE, Emmanuel Belmar, #8 IOL, Doug Nester, #74 IOL, Lecitus Smith, #54 *TE, James Mitchell, #82 T, Silas Dzansi, #60 WR, Tre Turner, #11 Michigan St Vs. Northwest, 9:00 PM EST, EST – Friday 9/3 Michigan St EDGE, Jacub Panasiuk, #96 EDGE, Drew Beesley, #86 WR, Jalen Nailor, #8 IDL, Jacob Slade, #64 northwest *CB, AJ Hampton Jr, #11 *S/CB, Cameron Mitchell, #2 *S, Brandon Joseph, #16 IOL, Sam Gerak, #52 S/LB, Chris Bergin, #28 Penn St vs. Wisconsin, 12:00 PM EST, FOX – Saturday 9/4 Penn St CB, Joey Porter Jr, #9 S, Jaquan Brisker, #1 T, Rasheed Walker, #53 *WR, Jahan Dotson, #5 Wisconsin CB, Faion Hicks, #1 IOL, Logan Bruss, #60 S, Scott Nelson, #9 *TE, Jake Ferguson, #84 *T, Tyler Beach, #65 *LB, Jack Sanborn, #57 LB, Leo Chenal, #45 Alabama vs Miami, 3:30 p.m. EST, ABC – Saturday 9/4 Alabama *CB, Josh Jobe, #28 *EDGE, Christopher Allen, #4 *IOL, Emil Ekiyor Jr, #55 *S, Jordan Battle, #9 S, DeMarcco Hellams, #29 TE, Jahleel Billingsley, #19 *T, Evan Neal, #73 *LB, Christian Harris, #8 *WR, John Metchie III, #8 *IDL, Phidarian Mathis, #48 *RB, Brian Robinson Jr, #4 Miami T, Jarrid Williams, #62 *T, Zion Nelson, #60 TE, Will Mallory, #85 *S, Bubba Bolden, #21 LB, Waynmon Steed, #17 IDL, Nesta Jade Silvera, #1 WR, Mike Harley, #3 RB, CamRon Harris, #23 Indiana vs. Iowa, 3:30 PM EST, BTN – Saturday 9/4 Indiana CB, Tiawan Mullen, #3 CB, Reese Taylor, #2 CB, Jaylin Williams, #23 *LB, Micah McFadden, #47 *WR, Ty Fryfogle, #3 Iowa *CB, Riley Moss, #33 *EDGE, Zach Van Valkenburg, #97 *IOL, Tyler Linderbaum, #65 *S, Jack Koerner, #28 S, Kaevon Merriweather, #26 T, Jack Plumb, #79 T, Mark Kallenberger, #71 RB, Tyler Goodson, #15 Louisiana Lafayette Vs. Texas, 4:30 PM EST, FOX – Saturday 9/4 Louisiana Lafayette *CB, Mekhi Garner, #20 CB, Eric Garror, #19 S, Bralen Trahan, #24 S, Percy Butler, #9 S, Cameron Solomon, #27 *T, Max Mitchell, #74 T, Carlos Rubio, #65 IDL, ZiYon Hill, #4 IDL, Tayland Humphrey, #99 Texas CB, DShawn Jamison, #5 IOL, Junior Angilau, #75 *IOL, Derek Kerstetter, #68 WR, Joshua Moore, #6 IDL, TVondre Sweat, #93 *RB, Roshon Johnson, #2 San Jose St Vs. USC, 5:00 PM EST, PACN – Saturday 9/4 San Jose Sta CB, Nehemiah Shelton, #23 EDGE, Cade Hall, #92 EDGE, Vilami Fehoko, #42 S, Jay Lenard, #27 S, Tre Webb, #3 *TE, Derrick Deese Jr, #87 *T, Jack Snyder, #55 LB, Hadari Darden, #41 LB, Others Matau, #8 *RB, Tyler Nevens, #23 USC CB, Max Williams, #4 *EDGE, Drake Jackson, #99 IOL, Andrew Vorhees, #72 *WR, Drake London, #15 IDL, Tuli Tuipulotu, #49 Texas Tech vs. Houston, 7:00 PM EST, ESPN – Saturday 9/4 Texas Tech *IOL, Dawson Deaton, #73 *LB, Colin Schooler, #17 *WR, Erik Ezukanma, #13 *WR, KeSean Carter, #82 RB, SaRodorick Thompson, #4 Houston CB, Marcus Jones, #8 EDGE, Derek Parish, #31 EDGE, David Anenih, #12 TE, Christian Trahan, #85 IDL, Logan Hall, #92 Georgia vs. Clemson, 7:30 PM EST, ABC – Saturday 9/4 Georgia *CB, Derion Kendrick, #1 EDGE, Adam Anderson, #19 *IOL, Justin Shaffer, #54 *S, Tykee Smith, #23 S, Christopher Smith, #29 *T, Jamaree Salyer, #69 *WR, George Pickens, #1 – Hurt WR, Kearis Jackson #10 *IDL, Jordan Davis, #99 *RB, Zamir White, #3 Clemson *CB, Andrew Booth Jr, #23 EDGE, KJ Henry, #5 EDGE, Xavier Thomas, #3 *S, Nolan Turner #24 *T, Jordan McFadden, #71 *WR, Justyn Ross, #8 LB, Jake Venables, #15 LB, James Skalski, #47 Notre Dame vs. Florida State, 7:30 PM EST, ABC – Sunday 9/5 our lady *IOL, Cain Madden, #62 *IOL, Jarrett Patterson, #55 *S, Kyle Hamilton, #14 LB, drew white, #40 *IDL, Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, #95 *RB, Kyren Williams, #23 Florida St T, Devontay Love-Taylor, #58 *S, Brendan Gant, #5 LB, Amari Gainer, #33 RB, LaDamian Webb, #8

