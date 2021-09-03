Field Hockey Set for Ivy League/ACC Conference Crossover in Princeton





PHILADELPHIA The University of Pennsylvania hockey team opens the 2021 season this weekend with the Ivy League/ACC Conference Crossover in Princeton, where it competes against two of the best squads in the country. GAME DAY 1: Penn vs. #5 Louisville

Friday 3 Sept. | 12 o’clock

video stream (ESPN+) | Live stats GAME DAY 2: Penn vs. #1 North Carolina

Sunday Sept 5 | 11 hours

video stream (ESPN+) | Live stats Ivy League on ESPN A reminder that the Ivy League is tied to ESPN and that this fall you’ll be able to find all of the Penn home games, as well as Ivy on the road and select off-conference road games on ESPN+ with the same high broadcast quality you’ve come to expect. ESPN+ is a subscription-based service that offers monthly and annual packages. Click here to subscribe to ESPN+! (https://plus.espn.com/) The series with Louisville The Quakers and Cardinals meet for the first time on Friday. About Louisville The Cardinals are off to a good start on the 2021 slate, scoring nine goals in two shutout wins over Ohio and New Hampshire. They go into Friday’s game as the fifth-best team in the country after finishing last season in the NCAA semifinals to Michigan after a sudden win shootout. The series with North Carolina The Quakers are looking for their first win against the Tar Heels as UNC holds a 4-0 record. The last four times have been since the 2016 season and each of those matches, the Heels have been in the top two in the country. About North Carolina Coming off one of the best seasons in program history, the Tar Heels go 19-1 and win the National Championship with a 4-3 victory over Michigan. However, it was a rocky start for the reigning champions and currently the top-ranked team in the country. On the first weekend of the season, UNC fell to Michigan and Iowa in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge to go into the weekend with a 0-2 record. Quaker Note Meal *With the 2020 season canceled due to Ivy League regulations related to the global COVID-19 pandemic, when Penn takes the field on Friday, the Quakers will play their first intercollegiate game since November 9, 2019. *Penn returns his three top scorers from the 2019 season Elita Van Staden , Maddy Fagan and Madison Jiranek . Van Staden led the team with seven goals, while Fagan gave up five goals and three assists and Jiranek added five finishes and two helpers. *In the rear, Gracen Banks returns after a summer after helping US hockey to bronze in Chile at the 2021 Junior Pan American Championship. *In 2019, the Quakers had four All-Ivy honors and three have returned for the 2021 slate. Banks, Jiranek and Van Staden each earned their first career All-Ivy honors and made their way into the second team. *With three goalkeepers on the roster, each will be looking for their first collegiate minutes in the cage this weekend. sophomore Sabien Paumen and Hayley Hayden came in for competition within the squad last season, while freshmen Frederique Wollaert joins the program this year. *The Quakers have plenty of senior class experience going into the season, seven seniors and seven juniors in total, all with significant collegiate minutes. *Head Coach Colleen Finko and Associate Head Coach Katelyn O’Brien each will begin their 12th season with the program, while the rest of the staff will be in Sydney Rhodes , Gretta Ehret and Susan Ciufo-Bennett begin their first year with the Quaker staff. #FightOnPenn

