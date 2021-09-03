Everton Women: Can they close the WSL top three gap?

Everton have recruited ‘winners’ in the summer transfer window, but will it be enough to crack the Women’s Super League’s formidable top three?

The Toffees finished 16 points behind third-placed Arsenal last season – a gap which manager Willie Kirk said was “way too big”.

They have been busy bringing in nine new signings this summer, including Juventus midfielder Aurora Galli and Atletico Madrid forward Toni Duggan.

What will those new additions offer the side? What does it take to bridge the gap?

And what is considered a successful campaign for Everton, who open their season at home against Manchester City – live on BBC One at 13:15 BST – on Saturday?

What was missing last season?

Everton finished fifth in the WSL last season

Everton started the 2020-21 season in fine form, winning five games in a row in all competitions and securing their place in the delayed FA Cup final after beating Chelsea in the last eight.

But that would be their only win against a top-three side last season, with defeats to Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea both at home and away in the league.

They were also defeated in both games by fourth-seeded Manchester United.

“We have to take points from the top teams and beat them,” Kirk told BBC Sport. “That’s really how we’re going to close the gap, because it’s going to have the biggest impact.

“But it wasn’t necessarily that we didn’t get points from the top four, it was what we would probably call stupid points.

“At home we played with Birmingham, Brighton and Reading, which we thought were points. That’s six points straight away.”

Kirk says “only time will tell” whether Everton can close the gap this season, but believes everything is in place to go one step further.

“It’s up to me now,” he added. “The club has supported me and enabled me to bring in top players. I now have to team them up, let them play well and make sure we get results.”

How did Everton’s recruitment go?

(From left to right) Aurora Galli, Toni Duggan, Kenza Dali and Leonie Maier all joined Everton this summer

As well as Galli and Duggan, Everton has signed French international Kenza Dali, Swedish Olympic silver medalists Anna Anvegard, Nathalie Bjorn and Hanna Bennison, German defender Leonie Maier and goalkeepers Courtney Brosnan and Cecilia Ran Runarsdottir.

Kirk says the recruiting model was aimed at people between the ages of 24 and 30, with international experience and a proven track record.

“I am very happy with the turnover in the squad. We have made some really good additions,” he added.

“We’ve identified a few key areas related to the player’s profile. The majority of the players we’ve recruited all fit into those categories, so we’ve done that successfully.”

Is the club on track?

when Kirko taken over in December 2018, Everton was at the bottom of the WSL table, but they avoided relegation at the end of the campaign.

They finished sixth and fifth respectively in the following two seasons – and also reached the FA Cup final in 2020 – following more investment from the club.

“I think we’re way ahead of where I thought we’d be,” Kirk said. “To be honest, I never thought we would be at this level if we were recruiting players like this.

“When I came to Everton they were at the bottom of the league table but they were ambitious. Until I got results and the club supported that with finances and resources, it was just words from both sides.”

“I probably thought Everton should be a stepping stone between where I was and reaching the Champions League, but I don’t think it needs to be a stepping stone anymore.

“It is a real, achievable ambition for us to finish in the top three. We are constantly evaluating our practices and improving our staff and our environment.

“That’s almost as important as the budget you have.”

Ambitious goals and a winning mentality

Willie Kirk joined Everton after stint as assistant manager of Manchester United

Kirk says the standard of the WSL is improving every year, but a bare minimum expectation for Everton is to finish above where they were last season.

That means a top four place in the WSL or silverware is needed, but he believes the new players want more than that.

“That’s the bare minimum for me. You have to get better every year. If I stay here for another three or four years, it should mean we win the league if we get better every year,” Kirk said.

“One place higher than we were before… will I be happy with that? Probably not. This squad is really, really ambitious and I’ve recruited a lot of winners.

“If I were to stand in front of the team and say ‘let’s be happy with third or fourth place’, I will not agree with them.

“They want to do silverware. I still believe we have so much untapped potential in the squad, so I would never put a cap on where we could be.

“Can we win the league? Of course we can. Will it be very difficult to win the competition? Of course it will be. We have to aim for the top and see where that takes us.”