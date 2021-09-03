VVV vs SPC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, XI Play, Pitch Report, Dream11 Team, Injury Update FanCode ECS T10 Capelle





ECS T10 Capelle Dream11 Prediction Fantasy Cricket Tips Dream11 Team VVV vs SPC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Dream11 Team, Injury Update of FanCode ECS T10 Capelle match between Veni Vedi Vici and Sparta Cricket 1888. They play for the third time in this season of the FanCode ECS T10 cape. VVV vs SPC FanCode ECS T10 Capelle Qualifier 1 Match Details: In the 1st qualifying match of the FanCode ECS T10 Capelle, Veni Vedi Vici will face Sparta Cricket 1888 on 3rd September at the Bermweg Sports Park. This game starts at 2:30 PM IST and the live score and commentary can be seen on FanCode and CricketAddictor website. VVV vs SPC FanCode ECS T10 Capelle Qualifier 1 Match Example: Veni Vedi Vici takes on Sparta Cricket 1888 for the third time in the first qualifier of this season of the FanCode ECS T10 Capelle. Veni Vedi Vici finished at the top of the FanCode ECS T10 Capelle points list this season, while Sparta Cricket 1888 finished second on the points list. Veni Vedi Vici played eight games in this season of the FanCode ECS T10 Capelle where they won all those games, while Sparta Cricket 1888 also played eight games in this season, winning six games. Both teams have played two games this season in which Veni Vedi Vici won both games against Sparta Cricket 1888. VVV vs SPC FanCode ECS T10 Capelle Qualifier 1 match weather forecast: The temperature is expected to hover around 19C on match day with a humidity of 64% and a wind speed of 11 km/h. There is no chance of precipitation during the game. VVV vs SPC FanCode ECS T10 Capelle Qualifier 1 Match Pitch Report: The Sportpark Bermweg is a strike-friendly wicket and is expected to greatly assist the batters in both innings. There is very little help for the pacers in the beginning, and the spinners will have to cast tight lengths to make a purchase. Average 1NS collection score: The average score of the first innings on this wicket is 111. Story continues Record of chasing teams: The team that bats second does not enjoy good records here. They have a win rate of 40 on this job. VVV vs SPC FanCode ECS T10 Capelle Qualifier 1 Match Injury Update: (Will be added when there is an update) VVV vs SPC FanCode ECS T10 Capelle Qualifier 1 Match Probable XIs: Veni See Vici: Ashir Abid, Khalid Ahmadi, Rahil Ahmed (wk), Shahrukh Akhtar, Mohsin Ghaznavi, Sheraz Khan, Faisal Mehmood, Aziz Mohammad, Shagharai Sefat, Sheraz Sheikh, Patient Charumbira Bank: Wajdan Alim, Arslan Rehman, Ali Rashid Sparta cricket 1888: Prithvi Balwantsingh, Finley Bijkerk, Imran Choudry, Tom Hoornweg, Faisal Iqbal, Max Hoornweg, Joost Martijn Snoep, Garnett Tarr(wk), Danish Umar, Tim de Kok, Mamoon Latif Bank: Usman Saleem, Manminder Singh, Randeep Deol Top Picks for Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Cricket Tips: Babarkhel Aziz Mohammad is a right-handed batsman and right-arm medium-fast bowler from Veni Vedi Vici. He has hammered 82 runs and taken 1 wicket in the last two games against Sparta Cricket 1888. Khalid Ahmadi | is a right-handed batsman and right-arm medium pacer of Veni Vedi Vici. He has broken 39 runs and taken 4 wickets in the last two games against Sparta Cricket 1888. Mohsin Abid Ghaznavi is a right-handed batsman and right-arm medium pacer of Veni Vedi Vici. He took 1 wicket in the last match against Sparta Cricket 1888. Garnett Tarr is a right-handed wicketkeeper batsman for Sparta Cricket 1888. He scored 30 runs in the last two matches against Veni Vedi Vici. VVV vs SPC FanCode ECS T10 Capelle Qualifier 1 Match Captain and Vice Captain Choices: Captain Babarkhel Aziz Mohammad, Garnett Tarro Vice Captain Khalid Ahmadi, Mohsin Abid Ghaznavi Suggested play XI No.1 for VVV vs SPC Dream11 Team: goalkeeper Garnett Tarr batters Musa Ahmad, Shoaib Akhtar, Zishan Javaid Akram Allrounders Babarkhel Aziz Mohammad (C), Khalid Ahmadi (VC), Prithvi Balwantsingh, Mohsin Abid Ghaznavi bowlers Joost Martijn candy, Tom Hoornweg, Imran Choudry Tourist Office vs SPC Dream11 Prediction Suggested play XI No.2 for VVV vs SPC Dream11 Team: goalkeeper Rahil Ahmed, Garnett Tarr (C) batters Shoaib Shaikh, Musa Ahmad, Zishan Javaid Akram Allrounders Babarkhel Aziz Mohammad, Khalid Ahmadi, Mohsin Abid Ghaznavi (VC) bowlers Joost Martijn candy, Tom Hoornweg, Imran Choudry Tourist Office vs SPC Dream11 Prediction VVV vs SPC FanCode ECS T10 Capelle Qualifier 1 Match Expert Advice: Babarkhel Aziz Mohammad will be a safe captain for the mini major leagues. Rahil Ahmed and Shoaib Shaikh are the point picks here. The best suggested combination for this game is 1-3-4-3. VVV vs SPC FanCode ECS T10 Capelle Qualifier 1 Match Probable Winners: Veni Vedi Vici is expected to win this match. The mail VVV vs SPC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, XI Play, Pitch Report, Dream11 Team, Injury Update FanCode ECS T10 Capelle appeared first on CricketAddictor.

