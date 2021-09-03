College football picks, schedule: predictions against the spread, odds for top 25 games Friday in week 1





The first week of the 2021 college football season has officially begun, and while week 0 and this week have already seen games played, the second showdown with a top 25 program will take place on Friday. No. 10 North Carolina travels to Virginia Tech in the first ACC league game of the season as the Tar Heels take over the conference despite Clemson dominating in the College Football Playoff era. North Carolina has one of the best quarterbacks in the country in Sam Howell, who is entering his third year as the team’s starter after racking up 68 touchdowns and more than 7,000 passing yards in his first and second seasons. He is tasked with leading the charge for a foul that replaces a pair of 1,000-yard rushers and a 1,000-yard receiver from last year’s 8-4 team. If North Carolina is going to win the Coastal, those new hires here need to be ready early in a tough spot at Virginia Tech under the lights at Lane Stadium. In the nightcap for Friday’s action, Michigan State travels to Northwestern as the reigning Big Ten West champion Wildcats look to defend the home field and avenge their only regular season loss of 2020. The Spartans only won two games in Year 1 with Mel Tucker, but ever since they came up against Northwestern and rival Michigan, there’s been a sense that the Spartans’ ceiling is competitive with everyone in the conference. While winning is all that matters for the standings, we think it’s important that these teams cover their spreads. Be sure to stay with CBS Sports all day for college football coverage, from Friday’s opening kick-off to the final whistle. Let’s take a look at our expert picks for the second big day of competition of the season. Opportunities through Caesars Sportsbook | All times Eastern No. 10 North Carolina at Virginia Tech Featured game | Virginia Tech Hokies vs. North Carolina Tar Heels 18:00 | ESPN,fuboTV(Try for free)— Playing a season-opening game in front of a hostile crowd for the first time since 2019 is a tough call for the Tar Heels, especially as Howell continues to gain comfort with new running backs and receivers. Virginia Tech’s defense will be motivated to prove that last year’s problems were the product of learning a new system amid the disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Hokies are 2-0 in season openers against ranked opponents under Justin Fuente, and the bet here is they make it 3-0.Prediction: Virginia Tech (+5.5)— David Cobb Michigan State at Northwestern Featured game | Northwestern Wildcats vs. Michigan State Spartans 9 p.m. | ESPN,fuboTV(Try for free)— If I bet anything in this game, the under would be my first choice. I think we will see a situation where the defense is further ahead than the offenses. When it comes to spreading, the same mindset pushes me toward Michigan State. Points are precious in a low score game and that field goal can be valuable. Plus, Pat Fitzgerald teams always perform better as underdogs, not favorites.Forecast: State of Michigan (+3) – Tom Fornell Which college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 1, and which national title contender will go down hard?Visit SportsLine to see which teams will win and cover the spread— all from a tried-and-true computer model that’s brought in more than $3,600 in profits in the past five seasons — and find out.

