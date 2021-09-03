Indian hockey teams unlikely to compete in Birmingham CWG: IOA chief





The Indian hockey teams are unlikely to compete in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham next year to ensure they come out on top form at the Asian Games, a qualifier for the 2024 Olympics in Paris, said Narinder Batra, president of the Indian Olympic Association. , Friday. Batra said he conveyed this to Sports Authority of India (SAI) Director General Sandip Pradhan at a formal meeting here on Friday. Batra, head of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) and former president of Hockey India, said the priority of the Indian hockey teams is to reach their peak at the Asian Games, which start just 35 days after the CWG. The Birmingham CWG is scheduled for July 28 to August 8, while the Asian Games will be held in Hangzhou, China, from September 10 to 15. “Based on my preliminary discussions with Hockey India, it seems doubtful at this point whether Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams will compete in 2022 Commonwealth Games,” Batra, who still has significant influence in Hockey India, said in a statement. “Hockey India will not want its hockey athletes to peak 35 days before the 2022 Asian Games and would like the athletes to peak at the right time, which is during the 2022 Asian Games. “The Commonwealth Games in 2022 are just 35 days before the Asian Games in China, and in hockey, the winners of the Asian Games qualify directly for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. Therefore, winning a gold medal at the Asian Games is a must for both men’s and women’s hockey teams,” he added. India was represented by a strong contingent of 216 members in the 2018 Gold Coast CWG, where the country finished third in the standings with 66 medals, including 26 gold, 20 silver and as many bronze medals. But with shooting and archery gone from the Birmingham Games and with hockey teams likely to opt out, the Indian contingent will be much smaller. “The size of the Indian contingent for 2022 Commonwealth Games will be much smaller than in 2018 from now 36 hockey athletes, plus sports not included in 2022, i.e. about 18 shooting athletes and about 8 archery athletes, i.e. in total 62 athletes may be less from 2018 Contingent,” said Batra. “And the medals will also be proportionally lower for India in 2022 Commonwealth Games. (Only the headline and image of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content was automatically generated from a syndicated feed.)

