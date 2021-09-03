What channel is Formula 1 on today? TV schedule, start time Dutch Grand Prix 2021





A wet Belgian GP has made for a wilder F1 season. The 2021 F1 season has been nothing short of crazy, entertaining and dramatic, with Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton still battling at the top of the table for driver supremacy this weekend at the Dutch Grand Prix. The controversial rain-shortened sprint at Spa resulted in drivers taking half points despite only three laps (of a scheduled 44) ​​being completed after heavy delays and a safety car. MORE: Watch Formula 1 live with fuboTV (7 days free trial) With Verstappen, George Russell and Hamilton filling the podium 1-2-3 last Sunday, the gap between the Mercedes and Red Bull drivers at the top of the table is narrowing again to just a meager three points with the second half of the season on. the hallway. With much drier weather forecast this weekend, it will be sunny for the rest of the way this year. Here’s what you need to know about this weekend’s F1 race: Which channel is the F1 raceon today? Race: Dutch Grand Prix

Dutch Grand Prix Date: Sunday September 5

Sunday September 5 TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch ESPN, fuboTV The ESPN network family will broadcast all 2021F1 races in the United States using Sky Sports’ feed, with a few races moving to ABC later in the season. In addition, ESPN Deportes serves as the exclusive Spanish-language home for all 2021 F1 races in the US What time does the F1 race start today? Date: Sunday September 5

Sunday September 5 Start time: 9 a.m. ET The 9am ET start time for Sunday’s race means the 2021 Dutch Grand Prix starts at 3pm local time. The hourly start time means the lights will likely be set just after 9am. ESPN’s pre-race show is usually broadcast in the hour before the start of the race. Below is the full TV schedule for the weekend’s F1 events during the Dutch Grand Prix. All tenses are Eastern. Date Event Time TV channel Friday September 3 Exercise 1 05:30 am ESPN2 Friday September 3 Exercise 2 9 o’clock ESPNU Saturday Sept 4. Exercise 3 6 am ESPN2 Saturday Sept 4. Qualifying 9 o’clock ESPNU Sunday September 5 race 9 o’clock ESPN2 Formula 1 live stream for Dutch Grand Prix For those who don’t have a cable or satellite subscription, there are five major OTT TV streaming options with ESPN fuboTV, Sling, Hulu, YouTubeTV, and AT&T Now. Of the five, Hulu, fuboTV, and YouTubeTV offer free trial options. Below are links to each. For those who have a cable or satellite subscription but are not in front of a TV, Formula 1 races in 2021 can be streamed live via phones, tablets and other devices on the ESPN app with authentication. Formula 1 schedule 2021 In everything, there are 23 scheduled racesin the 2021 F1 season, with the Portuguese Grand Prix added as the last race, which slipped onto the roll during the first week of March. The originally scheduled Vietnam Grand Prix was removed after the arrest ofNguyen Duc Chung,while the Chinese Grand Prix is ​​currently up in the air. It was originally scheduled for April 11, but is unlikely to take place this season. All races are broadcast on the US side on the ESPN network family, with the United States Grand Prix and Mexico City Grand Prix both broadcasting on ABC. The Singapore Grand Prix was also dropped from the schedule, while the Turkish Grand Prix returned to the schedule on October 3. Please note that the hourly start times do not include the broadcast start time, which is typically five minutes before the start of the race. Times do not include ESPN’s usual pre-race shows. MORE: Livestream F1 races all season on fuboTV (7 days free trial) Here’s the latest schedule: Date race Class Start time TV channel Winner 28th of March Bahrain Grand Prix Bahrain International Circuit 11 hours ESPN2 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) April 18 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Enzo and Dino Ferrari International Circuit 9 o’clock To be determined Max Verstappen (Red Bull) May 2nd Portuguese Grand Prix Algarve International Circuit 10 hours ESPN Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) The 9th of May Spanish Grand Prix Circuit Barcelona-Catalonia 9 o’clock ESPN Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) May 23 Monaco Grand Prix Monaco track 9 o’clock ESPN2 Max Verstappen (Red Bull) June the 6th Azerbaijan Grand Prix Baku . City Circuit 8 am ESPN Sergio Perez (Red Bull) June 20 French Grand Prix Circuit Paul Ricard 9 o’clock ESPN Max Verstappen (Red Bull) June 27 Styria Grand Prix Red Bull ring 9 o’clock ESPN Max Verstappen (Red Bull) July 4th Austrian Grand Prix Red Bull ring 9 o’clock ESPN Max Verstappen (Red Bull) July 18 British Grand Prix Silverstone Circuit 10 hours ESPN Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) Aug 1 Hungarian Grand Prix Hungaroring 9 o’clock ESPN Esteban Ocon (Alps) 29 Aug Belgian Grand Prix Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps 9 o’clock ESPN2 Max Verstappen (Red Bull) September 5 Dutch Grand Prix Circuit Zandvoort 9 o’clock ESPN2 To be determined Sept 12 Italian Grand Prix Monza National Circuit 9 o’clock ESPN2 To be determined Sept 26 Russian Grand Prix Sochi Autodrom 8 am ESPN2 To be determined October 3 Turkish Grand Prix Intercity Istanbul Park To be determined To be determined To be determined October 10 Japanese Grand Prix International Racetrack Suzuka 1 am ESPN2 To be determined the 24th of October United States Grand Prix Circuit of the Americas 3 p.m. ABC To be determined Oct 31 Mexican City Grand Prix Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez 3 p.m. ABC To be determined November 7th Brazilian Grand Prix Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace Afternoon ESPN2 To be determined November 21st Australian Grand Prix Albert Park Circuit 1 am ESPN News To be determined 5th of December Saudi Arabia Grand Prix Jeddah Street Circuit 11:00 p.m. ESPN2 To be determined 12 December Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Yas Marina Circuit 8 am ESPN2 To be determined

