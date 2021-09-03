Cricket Australia postpones one-day matches as season start delayed





The cricket season was due to start next week, but six games have been postponed and more changes are likely to occur as officials deal with Covid-19.

Cricket Australia is doing everything possible to prevent players from falling into bubbles this summer, despite already hitting a serious Covid roadblock that pushed back the start of the season. Six one-day state games to be played in Perth and Melbourne from next week have been postponed and CA is also working feverishly to get players from NSW in particular to ensure the Sheffield Shield season can start as planned at the end of September. So far, no domestic players have been placed in interstate quarantine. Last summer started with a Sheffield Shield bubble in Adelaide, but officials want to avoid the mental toll it took on players as the season turned the longest in history. Queensland took the Shield title in April and Bulls captain Usman Khawaja revealed that his team would begin their 2021/22 campaign against Tasmania as expected on 28 September. But the Shield’s scheduled five rounds for the summer’s opening Test match against Afghanistan could still be changed, looming as a hit for Australia’s Ashes campaign. Several Test stars, including captain Tim Paine and batsman Marnus Labuschagne, were ready to play the Shield games in preparation for England. However, CA is desperate to keep players from getting into a bubble until it has to and could try to schedule matches between teams that can move around more easily. “It could be that if two teams can play, you play, but if you can’t, we’ll figure that out later in the season. This summer could even be smoother than last season,” Khawaja said Friday after being confirmed as Sydney Thunder’s new Big Bash captain. “From what I hear the first few (one day) matches may be a no-go, and the first Shield match may be against Tasmania here in Queensland. “It’s more about what we can do for a week. It’s too hard to plan something four weeks out. Don’t look too far ahead, it will never work out.” Khawaja said life in bubbles and all the restrictions imposed on cricketers last summer took a “huge toll”. “Last year was certain, it took a huge toll, the season lasted much longer, we went all the way to April, the longest season we’ve ever had,” he said. “An individual, how he or she copes with being locked in a hotel room or being away from family and friends is completely different. I’ve developed a bit of resilience to all of Covid life, bubble life, I’m pretty wary of it. “Some other people may have a hard time, boys and girls who have no experience. There is no simple answer. “It’s always about perspective for me, that’s how I get through it. We are so lucky to be able to play cricket during Covid. “There is bubble fatigue, but you have to accept it. We are grateful every time we play cricket.”

