George Russell represents F1’s future

ZANDVOORT, Netherlands – Lewis Hamilton says he would welcome George Russell as his teammate at Mercedes next year, with it becoming increasingly likely that the Williams driver will replace Valtteri Bottas in 2022.

Russell, who is led by Mercedes, said on Thursday that he was briefed on where he will drive next year ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix, with an official announcement expected in the coming weeks.

Bottas will move from Mercedes to Alfa Romeo next year to replace Kimi Raikkonen, who announced on Wednesday that he will retire from F1 at the end of the year.

Russell, 23, is in his third season in Formula 1, scoring the first podium of his career at the rain-swept Belgian Grand Prix last weekend.

Asked about Russell joining Mercedes next year, Hamilton said it is important for the next generation of F1 drivers to have a chance at top teams.

“I think it would be pretty good, I really think it would be good,” he said. “George is clearly an incredibly talented driver.

“I would say probably the only highlight of last week was his qualifying round, it was great. I think he is humble, I think he has a great approach.

“Right now, of course, I have to be super supportive of the team-mate I have now, so that’s why I always support Valtteri because we now have a task to do. Neither of us can win the team championship alone, we have to do it collectively.

“But I think it would be… He [Russell] is the future, he is one of the members of the sport’s future. I think he has shown great driving so far and I am sure he will continue to grow. So where better to do that than on a great team like this or whatever team he goes to?”

Russell has shown flashes of brilliance in the Williams for the past three years and excelled at Mercedes when he replaced Hamilton for a single race at last year’s Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain.

But Hamilton said he did not feel threatened by the 23-year-old and reiterated that there was respect between the two.

“It’s not like I have anything to prove,” he added. “I have raced against some incredible drivers as teammates.

“My rookie year I was next to Fernando [Alonso, two time world champion]. I don’t feel like I have anything to prove.

“If anything, if it turns out I have a new teammate, I’m in a different place in my life, I’m excited to see the youngsters come through.

“Obviously it’s not that I want to lose to a youngster! But I’m excited to see the progression of the sport as I am ultimately a fan of the sport.

“You heard me talk about Lando earlier this year [Norris]. It is encouraging to see how these young people get through. They are fierce, I see a lot of myself in the younger generation. I think they are what the sport is going to rely on to move forward.

“There will be things that we will learn from each other. I think it’s important that respect is always there, and communication will always be at the heart of that. We have a great setting in our team in terms of morale, in terms of our processes and how the team embraced the two drivers.

“That’s why we have harmony in our team. I think we are so much better prepared than in previous years.”

Hamilton’s main rival for this year’s title, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, said he expects Russell to battle Hamilton in a way that Bottas has not been able to do in recent years.

“If he participates, he will certainly make it very difficult for Lewis,” said Verstappen. “He jumped in the car in Bahrain and actually he made it very difficult for Valtteri from lap 1 so you can only imagine the more experience you get in that car and the more you get used to being faster within the team.

“When you drive your first race you are guided by the team on the direction of the set-up because at first you just don’t know what to do with the car. I remember my first race at Red Bull; the thing that I said is that we will just follow a little bit what Daniel [Ricciardo] does because I have no idea what this car needs to go fast because while F1 cars look quite similar, the way they are set up can be very different.

“What you could already tell from the performance he did in Spa was really good. Of course they tuned the car up a bit more for wet conditions, but nevertheless it was very impressive to do that in a Williams.

“I do expect him to do very well if he gets that seat.”